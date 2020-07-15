Video: Yoann Barelli Guinea Pigs a 30 Foot Step Down on His Trail Bike

Jul 15, 2020
by Yoann Barelli  

This video is dedicated to Jody Poulton who built "Dead Fall"

Dead Fall is a beautiful trail hidden in between Pemberton and Whistler. A few months ago my buddy Audric showed me this video of Jody


After watching, Audric said, "let's go find it, clean it, and ride it!" We found this piece of art, cleaned it to make it work again and coming soon, I'll film an INTO THE GNAR down this gem. Be ready for some artwork guys!!

As we were cleaning this trail we found a pretty decent size step down.

Audric in the spring at the bottom of the step down and riding Dead Fall after cleanup


We cut trees, cleared it, and made it rideable. We completely thought that it was part of Jody's plan but turns out there is another guy behind this step down! Matt Robinson built it in the fall of 2016 with the help of Conor McFarlane, but never got the chance to jump it as he broke is back/neck in NewZealand. He is totally fine now, but he decided to tone it down a bit and not push as hard anymore.

Photos of the conception of the step down by from Matt

One week later I came back to hit the step down and some dirt had been put on the landing. I contacted Audric, asked him if it was him, he said no. I contacted some other friends, negative!!

I decided to wait, someone else is on it. I'm just gonna wait to see photos out there and tire marks on the landing. 2 months later, still no photos or videos, still no tire marks. I'm not gonna wait forever. I'm feeling great on my bike, I'm gonna send it!!!!

This step down is amazing and I loved it!!

I posted the iPhone clip on Instagram yesterday and it turns out that the person who put that dirt on top of the landing is Ollie Jones. Ollie and his girlfriend Hailey Elise are two super creative photographers, shredders, and rad humans, so be ready to see some amazing photos and clips of this. Here is a rad shot from them from the 2019 Photo of the Year competition!!

Hope you enjoyed the video. It's fun, it's light, it's me !!!

Yo

Posted In:
Videos Yoann Barelli


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning
79884 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
59534 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
52349 views
Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure
49798 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10
42658 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
40618 views
Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing
39083 views
Video: Specialized Epic vs. Viathon M1 - XC Hardtail Cage Match
35557 views

16 Comments

  • 14 0
 Is this the start of a Barelli vs. Metailler series? Who can guinea pig the gnarliest drop?
  • 14 0
 Added 15.83734 PSI n ze fork 2.3 clicks of low speed compression, 4.9 clicks of hight speed compression, - 2.1 clicks of rebounds for more traction on ze grounds, lower the pressure in my front tire by 0.003 PSI, - 0.023 PSI in rear, added 22.435363 PSI on the ze rear shock, shoved my third in ze butt hole, did 69 run in, then I sent zis HUGE drop !! Am I enough like Remy like that hahahahaha
  • 2 0
 Not at all amigo. Just riders having a good time sending new features!
  • 2 0
 @yoannbarelli: Big Grin
  • 4 0
 Word is James Franco will be playing YB in the forthcoming biopic.
  • 2 0
 That's a Meta AM not a Meta TR. Cool though
  • 1 0
 But its basically a trail bike.
  • 1 0
 @phops: 170mm fork with 160mm rear travel and a 63.6 head angle? The smaller and smaller categories we put bikes into is kinda BS, but this is a bike for very aggressive terrain - aka an enduro bike...
  • 1 0
 @shredddr: 15 years ago it would be considered a DH bike
  • 1 0
 Excellent riding, I respect bike skills no matter what initials are on your frame!
  • 1 0
 So smooth! I'm glad i saw you sending this big step down! Can't wait to send it tooooo without pedals!
  • 1 0
 So cool to see the footage of the old trail and the rebuild of it too! Nice work fellas.
  • 1 0
 No one has any business dropping that with a legit water bottle set up... Just saying.
  • 1 2
 Sick send. Looking forward to the episode of "INTO THE KNEEAR!"

(Also, that's the Meta AM which is a full bore enduro bike, not a trail bike).
  • 1 0
 dude looks like he has fun on a bike.
  • 1 0
 So rad, but clean those lenses boys!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012351
Mobile Version of Website