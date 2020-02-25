Video: Yoann Barelli is Back to Speed & Ready for the EWS Season

More than 30 seconds faster than the previous video on that same trail before I put my foot on the ground on that climb and ran.



“The Chad” is the perfect trail to train for racing.



I'm pretty pumped that things are coming back and beyond!!



I'm not putting any limit on myself right now, I'm riding well, and I want to keep pushing.



Four more weeks and I'll be in Colombia for the first round of the EWS, it's gonna be rad!!



Hope you enjoy it as much as I do. — Yoann Barelli