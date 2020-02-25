Video: Yoann Barelli is Back to Speed & Ready for the EWS Season

Feb 25, 2020
by Sarah Moore  



bigquotesMore than 30 seconds faster than the previous video on that same trail before I put my foot on the ground on that climb and ran.

“The Chad” is the perfect trail to train for racing.

I'm pretty pumped that things are coming back and beyond!!

I'm not putting any limit on myself right now, I'm riding well, and I want to keep pushing.

Four more weeks and I'll be in Colombia for the first round of the EWS, it's gonna be rad!!

Hope you enjoy it as much as I do.Yoann Barelli


The video is from Saturday when Yoann re-opened "The Chad” trail, in the name of his best friend Chad who passed away last October. It is now officially on Trailforks as the first double black diamond trail in the Baja, Mexico.



Posted In:
Videos Yoann Barelli


11 Comments

  • 9 0
 The man is back! Big smiles all around!
  • 5 0
 When faced with a new line choice I often ask myself, "what would Barelli do?" And then run the options in my head in that crazy Frenchies voice... WWBD tup
  • 4 0
 Only a guy with three balls would wear no gloves and a t-shirt on that trail...
  • 3 0
 Dang that trail looks fun! With how hard that trail looks you'd think he had 3 balls or something
  • 1 0
 I kept thinking he was going to go around a rock and then he just went over it. My line would have been a lot squigglier.
  • 1 0
 The Chad..... Memories of that legend flood back, he is missed by many. Loved that guy. Cheers, Petri.
  • 1 0
 Are those Commencal Meta AM's single pivot?
  • 1 0
 Yes, and they ride like a single pivot(own one for a year now). Difinitely for a good rider it makes little difference. This is certainly not a very comfortable and squishy bike. You need to ride it fast enough to set up suspension so stiff that the not so refined suspension design does not matter anymore.
  • 1 0
 4 bar
  • 1 0
 A little rest does the world of good.....
  • 1 0
 So that’s where the sun is. Good ridding FB!

