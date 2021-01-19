Video: Yoann Barelli Joins Industry Nine & Rides 'Full Gaz'

This year we wanted to put together a dream team of athletes that embody what we're about - from the riding, to their attitudes on life, and their interests and passions off the bike. When Yoann reached out about working together, that was the cherry on top! We are so excited at the opportunity to work with Yoann and his infectious personality, reminding us of why we ride bikes in the first place. He naturally fits in with the i9 company culture for who he is and that he is all about sharing his passion. Paired with our friends and long-time partners over at Guerilla Gravity - this is going to be an awesome year! Excited to get this party started! — Burke Saunders - Athlete Liaison, i9