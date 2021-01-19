Video: Yoann Barelli Joins Industry Nine & Rides 'Full Gaz'

PRESS RELEASE: Industry Nine
We could not be more excited to announce that Yoann Barelli
is now a part of the i9 Family!
|It was an instant match! The integrity and uniqueness of I9’s products had me hooked! I love that the products are made in North America! The vibe of the brand makes me want to ride hard and fast! Such a rad team - I’m pumped!—Yoann Barelli
|This year we wanted to put together a dream team of athletes that embody what we're about - from the riding, to their attitudes on life, and their interests and passions off the bike. When Yoann reached out about working together, that was the cherry on top! We are so excited at the opportunity to work with Yoann and his infectious personality, reminding us of why we ride bikes in the first place. He naturally fits in with the i9 company culture for who he is and that he is all about sharing his passion. Paired with our friends and long-time partners over at Guerilla Gravity - this is going to be an awesome year! Excited to get this party started!—Burke Saunders - Athlete Liaison, i9
Yoann doin' his thing - #smilesformiles
|What's exciting to me is the outlook and mission Yoann brings to Industry Nine... Not only the 'marquee name everyone knows, loves and respects,' but also the inspiration to think in environmental terms as a driving principle. Whether reassessing our packaging, post-manufacturing materials we send to recycling, or minimizing waste and maximizing re-use and recycling amongst our staff, having Yoann on board makes us want to do better knowing we're also representing his mission of sustainability.—David Thomas - Sales and Marketing Director, i9
Yoann will have full access to Industry Nine's
renowned spectrum of wheelsets and stems. From the race-ready Ultralite range to the Rampage-proven Grade family, each wheelset in the i9 line-up is engineered to deliver uncompromising performance.
Welcome to The Family, Yoann!
#WorkHardRideHarder
#myi9
Video by: Alexandre Chapellier
His positivity and joy are infectious. I hope that he always has as much fun as he appears to be having.
Also that is a seriously quiet bike, the tyre/suspension sounds were very pleasing in this video. #iguessthatsmyfetish
