Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Yoann Barelli on Switching to Guerrilla Gravity and His New Gnarvana
Jan 18, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Pinkbike's Christina Chappetta catches up with Yoann Barelli on switching sponsors, his plans this year, and of course his new Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Guerrilla Gravity
Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana
Yoann Barelli
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
The SwitchGrade Will Allow Riders to Change Their Saddle Angle on the Fly
57638 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
50676 views
Throwback Thursday: The 12 Best Saves of 2020
44215 views
[Updated] Remy Morton Injures Both Of His Arms in Crash on Dream Track
42683 views
Check Out: Carbon Tire Levers, Flat Pedal Shoes, New Mini-Tools, & More
40232 views
Lewis Buchanan Signs with Norco
38531 views
The 20 Top Pinkbike Comments of 2020
37859 views
Mountain Lion Shot & Killed After Stalking Family on California Trail
37489 views
16 Comments
Score
Time
14
0
sewer-rat
(21 mins ago)
I can see a specific model coming - the Gnarelli
[Reply]
9
0
adrennan
(32 mins ago)
Absolutely stoked to see this partnership and having attention brought to North American manufacturing.
[Reply]
7
0
CDT77
(32 mins ago)
Dude is such a gem it doesn't matter what he rides sales gotta peak w him onboard. Stoke is high in that one.
[Reply]
5
0
mtbforever2
(26 mins ago)
Guerilla Gravity is super rad and I’m happy that a rad rider like Yoann Barelli is their first sponsored rider
[Reply]
3
0
klerric
(27 mins ago)
Mint all round. I'd not come across GG but having looked at them i'm keen to buy one now...they look ace bikes. It's gonna be one wild partnership for sure....
[Reply]
1
0
adrennan
(5 mins ago)
just be aware of lead times lol unless they are getting that under control at their new facility
[Reply]
1
0
PauRexs
(19 mins ago)
PB your site helped to build a benchmark for quality MTB pictures and videos ( at least from the videos and pictures that you filter from others...) This illumination doesn´t make the cut to me...
[Reply]
2
0
MillerReid
(17 mins ago)
I hadn't thought of getting a GG before mostly due to the graphics looks like someone 8-year-old designed it.... but how he talks about the bike makes me want it!
[Reply]
1
0
stevemokan
(5 mins ago)
They're great looking bikes in person, and I think GG has managed to iron out some of the growing pains they've seen over the first couple of years with the new Revved frames. It's only going to get better from here, too. (I own a Trail Pistola, my second since the summer of '19).
[Reply]
1
0
PHeller
(1 mins ago)
It's a trade-off for sure. The rock-n-roll, punk rock naming conventions and unique graphics and font styles are certainly not to everyone tastes, but right now, being the only Made-in-USA carbon bike available beggars can't be choosers. For folks who absolutely cannot stand GG's style, there is Foes, Lenz Sport, Ventana, and Reeb all making aluminum bikes in the USA.
[Reply]
2
0
BoneDog
(14 mins ago)
I would buy a CC all day long, but that stupid headset chip is painful and the volume turned to 11 makes it sound like its marketed towards 15 year olds/
[Reply]
3
0
greener1
(9 mins ago)
"Up to eleven", also phrased as "these go to eleven", is an idiom from popular culture, coined in the 1984 movie This Is Spinal Tap (Wikipedia) ...So marketed to "older" folks like me as well
[Reply]
1
0
BoneDog
(6 mins ago)
@greener1
: lol
[Reply]
2
0
stevemokan
(3 mins ago)
Put the headset in the "long" position and it looks just like any other bike on the market... but yeah, it does look really odd when it's set up short.
[Reply]
1
0
ridingloose
(1 mins ago)
I thought he will ride the grim donut for 2021 ...
[Reply]
1
0
magsrgod
(6 mins ago)
Super stoked for this!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008784
Mobile Version of Website
16 Comments
Post a Comment