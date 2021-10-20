Video: Yoann Barelli Puts Guerrilla Gravity's Newest Hardtail to The Test

We thought it might be a good idea to introduce the new Pedalhead to Yoann Barelli. Who better to push the limits of our adventure hardtail and uncover its capabilities?From steep slabs to big drops, Yoann showed the Pedalhead lines a hardtail only dreams of. Based on the video, it seems the two got along quite well.Here’s the bike as-ridden in the video. It wouldn’t be a true Barelli bike without some signature style, but the frame itself was standard production-issue.Like all GG bikes, every Pedalhead is handcrafted right here in Denver, Colorado. Shown here is John, our lead welder with over three decades of experience fabricating frames. We love how the Pedalhead juxtaposes our high-tech Revved frames, providing a link to our roots of hand-welded frames.For Yoann’s frame, he opted for the new geared dropouts. Building on GG’s signature modular approach, the Pedalhead incorporated this purpose-driven design with the Pedalhead’s Modular Dropouts to empower your ability to seamlessly convert your geared setup into a single-speed rig or vice-versa.Helping Yoann keep it controlled on the steep run ins is the custom square tubeset. Further updated for the V2 Pedalhead, the tubeset adds even more lateral stiffness, improving cornering and pedal performance, while adding vertical compliance for a smoother overall ride feel.This is an American-made hardtail, but the Pedalhead's modern geometry is built for having fun and goin’ fast no matter where you find yourself.