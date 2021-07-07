Video: Yoann Barelli Rallies on his Signature Guerrilla Gravity 'Rally Like Barelli' Gnarvana

Jul 7, 2021
by Guerrilla Gravity  
by GuerrillaGravity
PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity

Yoann's handpicked build, now available for everyone

Rally Ready, Race Approved

Guerrilla Gravity is excited to announce the Yoann Barelli signature edition Gnarvana build kit, “Rally Like Barelli.” This custom build is inspired by the steep slabs of British Columbia, assembled in GG's Colorado manufacturing HQ, and curated by Yoann. The component spec features like-minded brands that combine shared values and peak performance for an enlightened riding machine to take you "into the gnar!”

bigquotes“The Gnarvana has been a revelation for me...crazy fast and super fun...confidence-inspiring and extra smooth. Because of this, my riding has already reached new heights this year. This edition is something special because we have focused on selecting the best parts made by companies with smart business practices and combined them for a fresh look!”Yoann Barelli, BAMF

As a 160mm travel 29er with progressive geometry, the GG Revved Carbon Gnarvana is every bit as fun-loving and rowdy as Yoann himself.


The Build Kit Includes:

• RockShox ZEB fork and Super Deluxe shock bring ultimate trail sensitivity
• SRAM GX Drivetrain and Descendant cranks to deliver performance and value
• PNW Range Bars and Loam Grips deliver precise steering and smooth ride quality
• Industry Nine Enduro 305 wheels bring ultra-fast engagement and an A35 stem adds precision--and they’re made in Asheville, NC!
• SDG Into The Gnar signature saddle makes sure you are comfortable on all-day adventures
• Hutchinson Griffus 2.5 tires are the result of Yoann’s endless testing and development
• Signature Decals with gold foil, only available on this build

See detailed build kit and spec at RideGG.com

Complementing the Gnarvana Ride and Frameset options, the Rally Like Barelli build is a unique, premium part spec offered by GG on the Gnarvana, with additional upgrade options available.


The Rally Like Barelli signature Gnarvana is available for order now, at RideGG.com for $5,995 As with all GG bikes you have the option to further customize your build kit.

Yoann Riding the Gnarvana on a rock slab

29 Comments

  • 19 1
 Solid build
  • 23 1
 Seriously. All killer, no filler. And you can customize the components. Really like what GG is doing with their bikes.
  • 6 0
 I like the fact you can still customize your build unlike all the cookie cutter specs offered by everyone else.
  • 5 0
 Rumors says that if you don't run your brake lever that flat, bike doesn't work...
  • 6 2
 Fucking nice looking bike. Black and Gold are superp mix
  • 2 0
 still rocking an aluminum shred dogg/megatrail. Still feels modern, still rips.

but if I was in the market for a bike like this, this would be on the shortlist for sure
  • 5 3
 Now available for everyone.. sorry sold out, pre orders now being taken for 2022/3
  • 6 1
 Ship time 4-5 weeks. Go get it!
  • 2 1
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: it’s now 5/6 weeks.
  • 9 0
 Everyone's right. Lead times are size dependent: Size 2s are 4-5 weeks, Size 3 and 4 are 5-6. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 @GuerrillaGravity: thanks
  • 1 2
 But , I Googled
How to, make gnar, more gnarly

When Yohan is the pilot it looks like it may ride not only into ,but over, under, through & out of the Gnar just the same
Between Yohan and Kurt (next video) ima have enough stoke to ride my bike tillll
like,
FOR EVER o clock
sTaY Lse
  • 3 1
 Are the new enduro rims still made of Swiss cheese?
  • 2 0
 Super pumped to see GG and Yoann team up.
  • 1 1
 Anyone interested in an XL aluminium Smash frame with very little use see Buy Sell in my profile...
  • 2 1
 Cool.
  • 1 0
 Magique !
  • 1 0
 Sick!!
  • 2 3
 Unfortunate song choice…
  • 3 0
 How did you even manage to register as in north korea xD
