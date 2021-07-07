Video: Yoann Barelli Rallies on his Signature Guerrilla Gravity 'Rally Like Barelli' Gnarvana

PRESS RELEASE: Guerrilla Gravity
Yoann's handpicked build, now available for everyoneRally Ready, Race Approved
Guerrilla Gravity is excited to announce the Yoann Barelli signature edition Gnarvana build kit, “Rally Like Barelli.” This custom build is inspired by the steep slabs of British Columbia, assembled in GG's Colorado manufacturing HQ, and curated by Yoann. The component spec features like-minded brands that combine shared values and peak performance for an enlightened riding machine to take you "into the gnar!”
|“The Gnarvana has been a revelation for me...crazy fast and super fun...confidence-inspiring and extra smooth. Because of this, my riding has already reached new heights this year. This edition is something special because we have focused on selecting the best parts made by companies with smart business practices and combined them for a fresh look!”—Yoann Barelli, BAMF
As a 160mm travel 29er with progressive geometry, the GG Revved Carbon Gnarvana is every bit as fun-loving and rowdy as Yoann himself.
The Build Kit Includes:
• RockShox ZEB fork and Super Deluxe shock bring ultimate trail sensitivity
• SRAM GX Drivetrain and Descendant cranks to deliver performance and value
• PNW Range Bars and Loam Grips deliver precise steering and smooth ride quality
• Industry Nine Enduro 305 wheels bring ultra-fast engagement and an A35 stem adds precision--and they’re made in Asheville, NC!
• SDG Into The Gnar signature saddle makes sure you are comfortable on all-day adventures
• Hutchinson Griffus 2.5 tires are the result of Yoann’s endless testing and development
• Signature Decals with gold foil, only available on this build
See detailed build kit and spec at RideGG.com
Complementing the Gnarvana Ride and Frameset options, the Rally Like Barelli build is a unique, premium part spec offered by GG on the Gnarvana, with additional upgrade options available.
The Rally Like Barelli signature Gnarvana is available for order now, at RideGG.com
for $5,995 As with all GG bikes you have the option to further customize your build kit.
