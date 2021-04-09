Video: Yoann Barelli, Remy Metailler & Steve Vanderhoek Ride An Insane Line in Pemberton, BC

Apr 9, 2021
by Yoann Barelli  


Yoooooooo everyone!!

A couple of weeks ago as I was fixing the berm at the bottom of the Cop Killer chute in Pemberton, I spotted a cool line. A few days later Steve Vanderhoek came for a ride and I showed it to him. We spent some time adding big boulders to make a nice a solid landing. I came back on my own and did more work in the chute and the run out and boooooom, 2 days ago, Remy Metailler, Steve​ and I went and sent it and Steve's his girlfriend photographer Kelsey grabbed the shot!!


Best feeling ever. This line is quite intimidating at first, but man, what an amazing feeling hahaaaaaaaaa!!!

So good.

The rest of the video is me riding down the trail, to make you discover the beauty of Pemberton's riding!

Thumbnail photo by Kelsey Toevs, @Toevs

Follow us on Instagram
@yoannbarelli
@remymetailler
@svanderhoek

See more of my YouTube videos here.

Thank you and enjoy watching!

Regions in Article
Pemberton

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler Steve Vanderhoek Yoann Barelli


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
67787 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
58124 views
Pinkbike Buyer's Guide: The Best Clip-In Trail MTB Pedals for 2021
54931 views
Review: Oura Ring, The One to Rule Them All?
50356 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
48797 views
Updated: Canfield Bikes Prototype Stolen, Possible Sighting of Rider
47936 views
Video: Spoof Campervan Advert Hints at a New YT Capra
44685 views
Hiker to Claim Self Defence After Right of Way Dispute Stabbing
37869 views

7 Comments

  • 4 0
 These three together are my favorite thing in biking at the moment. All the fun, adventure, skill, progression... well played gentleman.
  • 1 0
 Yoann is a beast. Awesome to see these experts ride and use so much caution but holy smokes, that end part was quick. Thanks for all of the videos and Yoann, bring your dog back :-)
  • 1 0
 where´s the thumbnail photo??
  • 2 1
 Love these videos sooo much! Thanks man!
  • 1 0
 That looked so fasssttt!!! :O
  • 1 0
 "Yeah...I'm not dead!"
  • 1 1
 Bringing freeride back!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007554
Mobile Version of Website