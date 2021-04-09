Video: Yoann Barelli, Remy Metailler & Steve Vanderhoek Ride An Insane Line in Pemberton, BC

Yoooooooo everyone!!
A couple of weeks ago as I was fixing the berm at the bottom of the Cop Killer chute in Pemberton, I spotted a cool line. A few days later Steve Vanderhoek came for a ride and I showed it to him. We spent some time adding big boulders to make a nice a solid landing. I came back on my own and did more work in the chute and the run out and boooooom, 2 days ago, Remy Metailler, Steve and I went and sent it and Steve's his girlfriend photographer Kelsey grabbed the shot!!
Best feeling ever. This line is quite intimidating at first, but man, what an amazing feeling hahaaaaaaaaa!!!
So good.
The rest of the video is me riding down the trail, to make you discover the beauty of Pemberton's riding!
Thumbnail photo by Kelsey Toevs, @Toevs
Thank you and enjoy watching!
