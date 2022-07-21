Video: Yoann Barelli Resurrects a Gnarly Beast of a Feature in 'Into the Gnar'

Jul 21, 2022
by Yoann Barelli  

We are back for a new episode of INTO THE GNAR!!!!

Sunrise banger by Guy Fattal

I've looked at this feature on the side of the highway between Whistler and Pemberton since I moved to Canada in 2014, this beast was created by Kenny Smith and Kyle Norbaten in 2004.

At the end of last year I stood on top of it and imagined what it would take to rebuild it and how I would ride it. But it's only when you start to put on the work that everything starts to click. Thanks to my good buddies Jolan, Sergi, Matt and some of my Colorado friends we got this thing up and ready to roll last week.

Steve, Jolan and matt preparing the take off, PC by Guy Fattal

I love sharing these gnarly lines with my buddy Steve, he is always the best guy to have around as we do things for the same reason which is pure love for this stuff and we have a pure blast doing it !!
That day, an amazing crew was with us, Kelsey, Matt Tongue, Ryan Kenny, Sergi, Jolan, and Guy, the vibe was perfect, the weather was perfect, all the elements were on our side.

I love this, I love going through that full process, I love the fear, the excitement and the commitment that it brings me. This is my meditation, another way for me to find myself, fully.

Guinea pigging something is the best feeling ever, PC by Guy Fattal

Big up to Matt Tongue on double duty, the guy was filming for a piece that you will watch very soon, and sent the line like a boss right after hahaaaaa !!!

Massive Thank you to everyone who contributed to this project, it was a blast and of course, as always, more to come soon !!

Thank you for watching

Love

YoB,

Video by @toevs
See more of the ITGPT videos here here.

Posted In:
Videos Yoann Barelli


6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Pinkbike needs to get Yoann to ride with Tom Bradshaw at some point. In my eyes they are the two most stoked riders around. Their personalities together would make such a fun video.
  • 2 1
 Nice Huck! Maybe don't hold the vibrator in your hand when filming unless that's the Dynamo hum one experiences when filming such features.
  • 1 0
 You're an animal Yoann! Great to see the boys getting a bit spooked on a feature for once!
  • 1 0
 Just seeing the name Barelli makes me nervous.
  • 1 0
 They did this in 2004 already, crazy
  • 1 0
 Radical!





