Video: Yoann Barelli Resurrects a Gnarly Beast of a Feature in 'Into the Gnar'

We are back for a new episode of INTO THE GNAR!!!!
I've looked at this feature on the side of the highway between Whistler and Pemberton since I moved to Canada in 2014, this beast was created by Kenny Smith and Kyle Norbaten in 2004.
At the end of last year I stood on top of it and imagined what it would take to rebuild it and how I would ride it. But it's only when you start to put on the work that everything starts to click. Thanks to my good buddies Jolan, Sergi, Matt and some of my Colorado friends we got this thing up and ready to roll last week.
Steve, Jolan and matt preparing the take off, PC by Guy Fattal
I love sharing these gnarly lines with my buddy Steve, he is always the best guy to have around as we do things for the same reason which is pure love for this stuff and we have a pure blast doing it !!
That day, an amazing crew was with us, Kelsey, Matt Tongue, Ryan Kenny, Sergi, Jolan, and Guy, the vibe was perfect, the weather was perfect, all the elements were on our side.
I love this, I love going through that full process, I love the fear, the excitement and the commitment that it brings me. This is my meditation, another way for me to find myself, fully.
Big up to Matt Tongue on double duty, the guy was filming for a piece that you will watch very soon, and sent the line like a boss right after hahaaaaa !!!
Massive Thank you to everyone who contributed to this project, it was a blast and of course, as always, more to come soon !!
Thank you for watching
Love
YoB,
