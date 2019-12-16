Video: Yoann Barelli Rides Double Black Gouranga Feature on a City Bike - Into The Gnar S2 E1

Dec 16, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotes6 months OFF the bike due to a knee injury and surgery.

Today was my first day back on the bike and to celebrate it Commencal made me a little surprise, they wanted me to ride a bike I've never ridden before... That bike was the FCB, basically, a city bike!!

They said that, because I am not 100% ready to ride yet, I should not take too much risks and get too carried away so this bike will keep me out of trouble!

Well, you are probably gonna be surprised Commencal... and you too guys hahahaha !!

LET'S SEND IT.

I'M BACK!!!!!!!Yoann Barelli


20 Comments

  • 12 0
 For most of us this is the good way how to spend another 6 months off a bike...
  • 7 0
 Is Yoann Barelli ever in a bad mood? Unless someone throws trash in the environment that is.
  • 8 0
 And even then, I'll happily pick it up Wink !! PS: I sometimes am in a bad mood, but it would be due to my own fault Smile
  • 5 0
 Kinda funny this comes out the same day and pinkbike’s catastrophic Slayer review.
  • 1 0
 I really want to say ‘I hate you so much’. But that would be a lie. Welcome back, I missed your ridiculousness you crazy man!
  • 3 0
 But but but not longer slacker
  • 3 0
 Yoann f*$&s
  • 1 3
 It is great to have Yoann back. Now Commencal...he's been off injured and then you put him on that. Why don't you rather say "We don't want you back". He could get hurt all over again (even though he is an excellent rider) due to riding a bike where it is not meant to be ridden. Equipment failure could take place and then Yoann will be off injured again and we don't get to see "Into the gnar". Look after our rider with the proper equipment. There are plenty of Darwin award candidates that would be willing to ride the city bike on the trails.
  • 1 0
 There is only one yoann barelli
  • 1 0
 NICE ONE YOANN,,NICE COMEBACK...
  • 1 0
 Love that song by the Foo Fighters when Yoan enters the shop !
  • 2 1
 goat! crush it this season mr barelli
  • 1 0
 So glad you are back!!!!!
  • 1 0
 I want his laugh as my ringtone.
  • 1 0
 Yea... I'll be impressed when he climbs that line.. ;p lolz
  • 1 0
 It's fun to watch someone who's having so much fun.
  • 1 1
 Cedric is proud of he’s predecessor
  • 1 0
 Lunatic.
  • 1 0
 Woohooo!
  • 1 0
 Eek Facepalm tup

