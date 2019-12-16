Video: Yoann Barelli Rides Double Black Gouranga Feature on a City Bike - Into The Gnar S2 E1

6 months OFF the bike due to a knee injury and surgery.



Today was my first day back on the bike and to celebrate it Commencal made me a little surprise, they wanted me to ride a bike I've never ridden before... That bike was the FCB, basically, a city bike!!



They said that, because I am not 100% ready to ride yet, I should not take too much risks and get too carried away so this bike will keep me out of trouble!



Well, you are probably gonna be surprised Commencal... and you too guys hahahaha !!



LET'S SEND IT.



I'M BACK!!!!!!! — Yoann Barelli