Video: Yoann Barelli Rides 'The Thing' Double Black Diamond Trail

Short Into The Gnar video down "The Thing" in Whistler!!The Thing is a double black diamond trail right beside no girlie man, built by Ken Melamed (Jesse's dad)!! The amount of work that has been put on this trail is simply amazing.This trail isn't on trail forks but it is built to last forever, no dirt on this, just big rocks. Go check it out, enjoy it and take some time to contemplate this piece of art!!Thank you KenThis episode is shorter, some people asked me to make my videos shorter haha, so I tried haha !!See you soonYo