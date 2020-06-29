Video: Yoann Barelli Rides 'The Thing' Double Black Diamond Trail

Jun 29, 2020
by Yoann Barelli  

Short Into The Gnar video down "The Thing" in Whistler!!

The Thing is a double black diamond trail right beside no girlie man, built by Ken Melamed (Jesse's dad)!! The amount of work that has been put on this trail is simply amazing.
This trail isn't on trail forks but it is built to last forever, no dirt on this, just big rocks. Go check it out, enjoy it and take some time to contemplate this piece of art!!
Thank you Ken Smile .

This episode is shorter, some people asked me to make my videos shorter haha, so I tried haha !!

See you soon

Yo

15 Comments

  • 10 0
 I think I prefer the long version of your videos with many lines at the same feature and all. This one feels a bit like you rushed it. Still nice to see you riding and explaining. Keep up the good work! Smile
  • 2 0
 Felt the same.
  • 11 0
 @elf1974: @lRaphl The good ol long format is of course coming back, this one was a bit to show people who wanted shorter that this is what you get haha !! Have a rad day guys and thank you for the support !!
  • 3 0
 @yoannbarelli: I like the long format as well, but at the end after your standard video it would be cool to see all the shots together as a top to bottom run.
  • 4 0
 @dirtberms: On the same video or on a different one ? Some videos are already pretty long (30 minutes) so if I add a 10 minutes run after it's like watching a Star Wars movie, you guys will need food and water, pee breaks and stuff hahahaha !!
  • 6 0
 This episode is a bit like a comedy, if you like my sense of humour and my childishness then it will probably make you smile. If you like more serious, then pass on and enjoy this beautiful Monday Wink
  • 1 0
 Part of being a creator is defending your vision and not caving in to outside pressures. Do what you do and folks will watch. Keep up the stoke!
  • 2 0
 Enjoyed it, maybe one less esspresso next time ? Wink Otherwise, great anaylse of the trail, super smooth riding. Good job !
  • 1 0
 His zanies in orchestrating is like waking up as a kid and watching old Saturday morning cartoons while devouring a bowl Fruity- Pebbles and processing all the action!
  • 1 0
 tack tack tack. boom boom. easy!
  • 1 0
 Yep, it made me think of the baddie in Who Frames Roger Rabbit. Smile
  • 1 0
 man that trail is part heart attack and part paralysis waiting to happen.
  • 1 0
 New Meta looking sweet!
