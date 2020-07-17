Video: Yoann Barelli Rides Through Rotten Skinnies and Jumps

Jul 17, 2020
by Yoann Barelli  

Welcome to dead fall everyone! Pumped to be the first person riding through the entire trail in 10 / 15 years Smile

Every thing is getting rotten,

It was super safe hahahahahahahah!

Hope you enjoy it

Yo

Posted In:
8 Comments

  • 1 0
 I was almost dissapointed but luckily you said tak tak tak at the last minute on your first section. it's not an ITG description without tak tak tak!
  • 1 0
 If I were to guess the french word for plank, it would have been planche.. I'm surprised Yoann wasn't able to reverse engineer that one.
  • 1 0
 He was more excited about that skinny that he's been on some massive drops in other videos.
  • 1 0
 cause it's a really tricky one^^ i can tell you!!!
  • 1 0
 Maybe start carrying a folding Silky saw in your pack? Very helpful in clearing small blowdowns.
  • 1 0
 Absolute maniac love you bro
  • 1 0
 You nailed it Yo! you almost ate shit on this step up ahahah
  • 1 0
 EDIT: Yes, I know, Scots can speak English too. Just like the Canadians.

