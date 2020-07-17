Pinkbike.com
Video: Yoann Barelli Rides Through Rotten Skinnies and Jumps
Jul 17, 2020
by
Yoann Barelli
Welcome to dead fall everyone! Pumped to be the first person riding through the entire trail in 10 / 15 years
Every thing is getting rotten,
It was super safe hahahahahahahah!
Hope you enjoy it
Yo
Videos
Into The Gnar
Riding Videos
Yoann Barelli
1
0
therevfryslim
(2 hours ago)
I was almost dissapointed but luckily you said tak tak tak at the last minute on your first section. it's not an ITG description without tak tak tak!
[Reply]
1
0
kookseverywhere
(21 mins ago)
If I were to guess the french word for plank, it would have been planche.. I'm surprised Yoann wasn't able to reverse engineer that one.
[Reply]
1
0
sutter2k
(18 mins ago)
He was more excited about that skinny that he's been on some massive drops in other videos.
[Reply]
1
0
audric
(4 mins ago)
cause it's a really tricky one^^ i can tell you!!!
[Reply]
1
0
nsteele
(16 mins ago)
Maybe start carrying a folding Silky saw in your pack? Very helpful in clearing small blowdowns.
[Reply]
1
0
mkul7r4
(19 mins ago)
Absolute maniac love you bro
[Reply]
1
0
audric
(12 mins ago)
You nailed it Yo! you almost ate shit on this step up ahahah
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(3 mins ago)
EDIT: Yes, I know, Scots can speak English too. Just like the Canadians.
[Reply]
