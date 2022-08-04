Watch
Video: Yoann Barelli Shreds Trespasser - His Training Trail Ahead of His Return to Racing at EWS Whistler
Aug 4, 2022
by
Yoann Barelli
Back to racing this weekend for the 4th round of the EWS in Whistler, Trespasser has been my training trail.
Lots of content coming at you this weekend, stay tuned!!!
Video by
@toevs
Follow YoBB
@yoannbarelli
See more of the ITGPT videos here
here
.
Videos
Yoann Barelli
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
mcdog
(13 hours ago)
You're my number one choice for the win in the EWS Master +35 class! Send it!!!
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(19 mins ago)
Hells yes YOBAR! GET SOME!!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Saucycheese
(15 mins ago)
Holy moly he makes that look easy
[Reply]
1
0
toast2266
(12 mins ago)
That's fuckin rowdy.
[Reply]
