Video: Yoann Barelli Shreds Trespasser - His Training Trail Ahead of His Return to Racing at EWS Whistler

Aug 4, 2022
by Yoann Barelli  

Back to racing this weekend for the 4th round of the EWS in Whistler, Trespasser has been my training trail.

Lots of content coming at you this weekend, stay tuned!!!

Video by @toevs
Follow YoBB @yoannbarelli
See more of the ITGPT videos here here.

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 You’re my number one choice for the win in the EWS Master +35 class! Send it!!!
  • 1 0
 Hells yes YOBAR! GET SOME!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Holy moly he makes that look easy
  • 1 0
 That's fuckin rowdy.





