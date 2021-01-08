Video: Yoann Barelli Signs with Guerrilla Gravity for 2021 & Sends It On The Gnarvana

After four years with Commencal, Yoann Barelli announced he was saying farewell
to the brand mid-December. No, he hasn't signed up to ride the Grim Donut full time. Instead, he's signed with Guerrilla Gravity, becoming the first high-profile athlete to work with the Colorado brand. Both sides said that the partnership was an easy “hell yes” after Yoann test rode a Gnarvana last spring. Yoann’s notorious sense of humor meshes well with Guerrilla Gravity’s tongue-in-cheek rock and roll vibes.
|We take our suspension platform, our frame designs, and our proprietary material engineering seriously. But we don’t take ourselves too seriously, and neither does Yoann. Between his ability to get everyone laughing and his skills test riding new GG bikes… yeah, we’re going to have a lot of fun. He’s put every model through the paces on terrain 99% of our riders will never have to worry about, which makes his feedback invaluable.—Guerrilla Gravity Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Matt Giaraffa
Barelli said that the fact that the frames are made locally in Denver, Colorado attracted him the brand. Guerrilla Gravity says their partnership with Barelli Concepts is founded on a mutual goal of increasing North American manufacturing and improving the environmental life cycle of carbon frames. One part of that is tied into local manufacturing - the raw material for Revved Carbon is made in the US, and the frames are powder coated in-house.
|What’s amazing with GG is that they make everything in-house, in Denver, Colorado. I wanted to work with a partner that was manufacturing locally and thinking seriously about their environmental impact.
Revved Carbon feels like something I’ve never experienced before, it absorbs all the vibrations of the terrain and allows you to go fast, real fast, without feeling it - and I love going freaking fast! The Gnarvana instantly inspired me to send it bigger and to do lines that I’ve never considered before. I could keep talking about how awesome our journey with GG has been so far, but instead I will let these bikes do the talking for me!—Yoann Barelli
|It’s a highly efficient setup with a small carbon footprint, which makes a strong case for US/ North American-based manufacturing.Revved Carbon can also be reheated and reused again, and we’re developing ways to recycle scrap and GG Revved Carbon frames at the end of their usable lifespan,” says Will. “That’s something that’s important to Yoann, and it’s important to us.—Guerrilla Gravity co-founder and President, Will Montague
The GG Lineup consists of five models. The long travel 29" Gnarvana, the mid travel 29" The Smash, the shorter travel 29" Trail Pistol, the long travel 27.5” Megatrail, and the mid-travel 27.5” Shred Dogg . Complete builds of the Gnarvana, Megatrail and Shred Dogg are available for purchase now, which means no one has to wait too long for the same Revved Carbon frame that attracted Yoann Barelli.
Check out the Guerrilla Gravity lineup at RideGG.com
.
35 Comments
Post a Comment