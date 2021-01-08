Video: Yoann Barelli Signs with Guerrilla Gravity for 2021 & Sends It On The Gnarvana

What’s amazing with GG is that they make everything in-house, in Denver, Colorado. I wanted to work with a partner that was manufacturing locally and thinking seriously about their environmental impact.



Revved Carbon feels like something I’ve never experienced before, it absorbs all the vibrations of the terrain and allows you to go fast, real fast, without feeling it - and I love going freaking fast! The Gnarvana instantly inspired me to send it bigger and to do lines that I’ve never considered before. I could keep talking about how awesome our journey with GG has been so far, but instead I will let these bikes do the talking for me! — Yoann Barelli