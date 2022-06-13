Video: Yoann Barelli, Steve Vanderhoek & Friends Warm Up for the 2022 Edition of the 'Tour de Gnar'

Last year Steve and I went on a not so common mission, we sent all the gnarliest and most iconic features of the Sea to Sky in one day, the Tour de Gnar was born. The concept is to ride a feature once and move on to the next one. The physical and mental fatigue was something we both never experienced before, the end became a pure battle.This year the Tour de Gnar return and we want more, with more gnarly features and more riders, this celebration of Freeride in the Sea to Sky will be totally wild, the date will be shared soon and I cannot wait to share who will take part of it, some big names of the Freeride scene, females and males.This video is a warm up and to see the group dynamics, Ryan, Steve, Ryan Rodriguez, it was a pure blast!!!