Video: Yoann Barelli, Steve Vanderhoek & Reilly Fogolin Build and Ride Down What is Essentially a Cliff Face

Sep 10, 2021
by Yoann Barelli  


Three years ago Reilly Fogolin (an upcoming MTB talent) and I spotted this cliff and thought that we could ride it at some point. Fast forward and I looked at this thing again a month ago, I called Reilly and Steve and boom, the project started!!

I hope you will enjoy this mini documentary about some buddies sharing the same passion.

...........


We want to acknowledge that we built this line in the middle of the forest, our play ground. We took our time to build it and we have the most respect for this beautiful place. We named this line "The Panther" because you will have to ride it like a panther. If you find this line, there will be tools at the bottom. Make sure the run out is solid, make sure you have the braking control for the top of the line and make sure you can absorb the compression at the bottom. It will be fast. Please do not communicate the location and please approach this line with respect, this is no fall zone!

We want this sport to grow and we want to share our visions and creations.

With love,
Yoann, Steve, Reilly

Special thanks to:
NF - Travis
Ride Wrap - Stu and Kayli

