Video: Yoann Barelli Teaches Adam Important Racing Skills - The Privateer Episode 6

PREVIOUSLY

Adam needs some race coaching and who better to do it than fellow Spank rider Yoann Barelli? Fresh off a top 10 in La Thuile, Yoann gave Adam some 'outside the box' advice about how to choose lines and what preparation is key before the big day at Crankworx Whislter.Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak