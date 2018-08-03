VIDEOS

Video: Yoann Barelli Teaches Adam Important Racing Skills - The Privateer Episode 6

Aug 3, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Adam needs some race coaching and who better to do it than fellow Spank rider Yoann Barelli? Fresh off a top 10 in La Thuile, Yoann gave Adam some 'outside the box' advice about how to choose lines and what preparation is key before the big day at Crankworx Whislter.

Having some time to sit down with one of the world's best is a unique opportunity and Adam asked some great questions.

You might have seen Yoann's' video on Treasure Trail already. If not, it's worth a watch. It's probably the hardest trail in town.

You probably won t see this combo of brands on one bike - what do you think of it
Not long now.


THE
PRIVATEER

Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:


PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss previous episodes of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's journey?



Episode 1



Episode 2



Episode 3



Episode 4


Episode 5

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @SCOTT-Sports / @mavic / @Fox-Head-Inc / @boxcomponents / @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak / @Spank-Ind / @RydersEyewear / @TRPCyclingComponents / @OneUpComponents / @timecycling


14 Comments

  • + 29
 Just realized that Yoann is like the Captain Jack Sparrow of Enduro
  • + 10
 These are awesome. Thank you PB!
  • + 5
 This is my favorite thing on YouTube right now. Things I’ve learned far: 29ers are faster (duh), volume spacers will just slow you down, and Yoann Barelli rides for Spank, not Commencal like everyone thinks.
  • + 5
 Woouuuuu fakin ‘ell Big Grin
  • + 1
 This series, and especially this episode is the most valuable thing I've seen on Pinkbike. Thank you! Smartest, most prepared rider wins.
  • + 2
 Now back your regularly scheduled program. Great to see Barelli put the mountain in MTB...
  • + 2
 Now they are dropping in frequently - Still like it a lot - impressive riding
  • + 3
 Super high level of riding in this episode.
  • + 1
 Keep these coming, love these insights from the worlds best, and Yoanns personality is the BEST
  • + 2
 What Adam lacks in hair, he makes up for in balls. Holy shit!
  • + 2
 That knolly from Yoann at the end!
  • + 1
 Inspiring stuff from Yo Bar. Go gettem Adam!
  • + 1
 Best episode! Yoann is a beast!

