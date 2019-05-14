VIDEOS

Video: Yoann Barelli's EWS Madeira Race Runs with Commentary

May 14, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

After a mechanical on day one in Madeira and a 99th position on the third stage, Yoann Barelli decided to focus on having a good time on the second day of racing. That included this POV run down Loic Bruni's Gamble line while running commentary the whole time. Remarkably, he finished 40th on the stage, despite all the chit chat!

As a contrast, here's his Stage 6 race run, where he still talks to himself, but is definitely working a whole lot harder. He finished 18th at 9 seconds off the win on the stage.



47 Comments

  • + 67
 Pure Legend Yo! Top 40 stage at EWS while talking to his fans live on camera #loveit
  • + 24
 Honestly, he could finish dead last for all I care...I’ll sponsor him for commentary like that!
  • - 2
 @DRomy: i'll attain a french accent and learn all his lines and jokes by heart, pls sponsor me thank you!
  • + 19
 It was more him thinking out loud about what he was doing, rather than the commentary we have become used to, but I still loved it. What a sound lad he is.
  • + 3
 I felt the same but it was rad to hear the rhythm of the commentary with the track from a pro. Love that guy
  • + 15
 This is more impressive than if he'd won.
  • + 14
 Dude is loud AF but seriously his positive vibes and outlook is so just too hard to ignore.
  • + 13
 Generally I don't like loudmouths. They are generally just looking for attention. But Yoann is one of my favourite guys on the circuit. His passion for what he is doing is so infectious and I would say he is genuinely a fun guy to be around. Go Yoann
  • + 2
 @dh1stan: Yoann strikes me as one of those guys who's completely clean, no booze, drugs, caffeine, even vegetarian - but whom just amps himself up by amping himself up - a little self-contained hyper machine. He's also a bit a performer - likes putting on a show.
  • + 11
 that guy on the side of the start of stage 6 aint havin it
  • + 5
 That's what I was thinking! Armed guards at the beginning of the stage? Is that so that no one jumps the start? lol!
  • + 3
 @Highrevkev: I like how much quieter and nervous he is at that start lol
  • + 9
 Yoann's riding &commentry made me h_apppyyyy.
Let's service some forks, eeeeehhhha!
  • + 7
 over this. around that. down here. corner's blown out. a bit of break. around this. some more crowd. over that. around here. So Good!
  • + 5
 Blasting down an EWS while giving a running commentary in his second language, putting on a show for the crowds with all the enthusiasm you can imagine....that’s Yoann
  • + 6
 Anyone else notice the guy who strapped at the starting gate on stage 6..?
  • + 5
 The tape with an inspirational message on his handlebar is great!
  • + 3
 What does it say? I couldn't make it out in the parts I watched
  • + 9
 @showmethemountains: "Ride like mother f*cker"
  • + 1
 Yoann should be PB presenter - always open for chat even for WEEKEND WARRIORS not only super star riders. Lets dont forget who Is most biggegest group buying parts and reading magazynes.
  • + 4
 we are loosing time, but we don't give a sheet Big Grin love this guy
  • + 4
 ”f*ckin’ Hell it’s Good Riding Bikes!”
  • + 3
 Wheres the video of him poaching the podium ceremony! Check his IG for a laugh
  • + 2
 Et bientôt, les commentaires en français !!! Assaisonnés de quelques expressions du sud ! ... Pleaaaaaase !
  • + 1
 theres a difference between a loudmouth and someone who is just a bucketful of good energy that wants to keep a sense of humor about stuff. that is Yoann.
  • + 3
 The biggest personality in the industry. #bebarelli
  • + 2
 For sure, this guy is awesome !!! MADEIRA MAKEEE SOME NOISE
  • + 2
 Did anyone else notice the Maxxis Assegai on the front?
  • + 1
 zeee grassseeee beeet! haha great stuff Yoann lots of love from Sweden. Made me smile!
  • + 1
 Even a UFC fighter would file that guy at the top of stage 6 under "Do Not Mess With"
  • + 2
 Please can Yoann do the DH World Cup track previews... pretty please. Smile
  • + 2
 This guy is the definition of SOL - Stoked On Life.
  • + 1
 Just a lesson in riding, the man has skills... and he ain't slow either #bossbarelli
  • + 1
 Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.
  • + 2
 Awesome commentary!
  • + 1
 It should really read "Ride Like A Motherf***er"
  • + 1
 man, captain price got kind of fat
  • + 1
 Haha...French RAP, has he been talking with Tracey Hannah?
  • + 1
 Thanks Yohan! More More! Holy shit! LOL
  • + 1
 Patati et patata haha BEBARELLI !
  • + 1
 More Frenglish commentaire please!
  • + 1
 So how were those corners?? Great vid!
  • + 1
 This is great!
  • + 1
 Yohanistan
  • + 1
 So awesome, love it!
  • + 1
 Yoann is a Rock Star!!
  • + 1
 Keep it up Barelli.

