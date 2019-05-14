Video: Yoann Barelli's EWS Madeira Race Runs with Commentary

After a mechanical on day one in Madeira and a 99th position on the third stage, Yoann Barelli decided to focus on having a good time on the second day of racing. That included this POV run down Loic Bruni's Gamble line while running commentary the whole time. Remarkably, he finished 40th on the stage, despite all the chit chat!As a contrast, here's his Stage 6 race run, where he still talks to himself, but is definitely working a whole lot harder. He finished 18th at 9 seconds off the win on the stage.