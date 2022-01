First day at Freeride Fiesta and announcing new sponsors!! Super pumped to be here to start the 2022 season. Jumps are big and it's a work in progress for me as I've never done jumps like those haha. But I'm getting there and feeling better on the bike run after run. My goal is to clean the full line and be relaxed on it.Cheers to Johny Salido for the invite, I'm stoked and progressing a lot.See more of my YouTube videos here