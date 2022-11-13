Video: Young Shredders Hit Tweed Valley Trails in 'The Kids are Alright'

Words: Nukeproof

Nukeproof now offer youth bikes, components and clothing

What a time to be a mountain bike youth.Ever-increasing access to incredible trails, products designed specifically for younger folk and a supportive community to encourage progression, it’s almost certain that the new generation of youths will enjoy opportunities that previous generations could only dream. Wherever their bike takes them, be it a World Cup racer, Slopestyle master or simply another person enjoying shredding bikes, the future is going to be exciting.If you grow up in a Mountain Bike Mecca such as the Tweed Valley, Scotland, you have some world-class facilities on your doorstep. Not just the home to some of the UK’s finest trails and largest trail centre, but with bike clubs and an education network that supports riding and pushing boundaries and creating next-level opportunities.Dirt School is one of the Tweed Valley's established mountain bike schools, introducing riders as young as 7 years old to trails. The school aims to equip youths with the skills to ride faster, safer and explore more of what is on offer in the valley. Uniquely, Dirt School's association with BASE College gives riders the opportunity to go from preschool age right through. BASE College offers students the chance to earn a SCQF Level 6 qualification and learn about the sport from the very best. Most importantly, the school allows riders to meet like-minded friends and enjoy the amazing trails on the doorstep.Nukeproof is proud of its association with Dirt School through Performance Coach at BASE and EWS Superstar Innes Graham. As a former student Innes is now back coaching the next generation. He is joined by the Tweed Valleys guides and Dirt School coach Fi Berry (also on a Mega). Earlier this year we asked Innes and Fi to handpick three stars of Dirt School to showcase the Nukeproof youth range of Cub-Scouts bikes, Nukeproof Blackline Ridewear and Urchin Components.For 2022 and into 2023 Nukeproof youth ranges keeps on growing (mainly thanks to our athletes and staff’s demands for products for their own kids). Nukeproof now boasts the Cub-Scout range of 3 trail honed hardtails (20”, 24” & 26” wheel sizes). These all-feature lightweight aluminium frames with optimised geometry and equipped with quality youth-specific components to allow riders to enjoy their time off-road. It’s not just bikes, Nukeproof also now offer a full range of Youth componentry (the Urchin Range of pedals, bars, saddles, grips) and youth-specific Ridewear and clothing. Our Blackline youth kit includes mini-me versions of the award-winning Blackline Trail Pants, shorts, gloves & Jerseys.It’s safe to say the talent on display on the trails and at the Dirt School academy, the kids are alright.Huge thanks to Innes, Fi, Noah, Evan and Evie.