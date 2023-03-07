Video: 'Youth + Glory' With Vali Höll

Mar 7, 2023
by RockShox  

What makes a World Champion tick? Youth + Glory Season 2 kicks off with a look behind the scenes at how RockShox Trek Race Team athlete Vali Höll spends her off-season, what motivates her, and her outlook on the upcoming season.

From training in Finale Ligure, Italy, and skiing the slopes in her hometown of Saalbach, Austria, to moving into her new digs in Innsbruck and dialing in her bike in the South of France, the first episode of Youth + Glory peels back the layers from the vantage points of the people closest to Vali — her coach, her parents, her mechanic — and ultimately herself.

bigquotesI just love to be home when I have the time to be home. It's good to reset and just be chill and not think about biking. But I still have some unfinished business to do when it comes to World Cup Overall and consistency. I had a super long break in the off-season, and now it's time to get back to work.Vali Höll

Stay tuned @rockshox_trek_raceteam for more episodes coming this season in what's going to be the most exciting year of the team.

Video by: Kuba Gzela / RockShox

 Nice Content there Vali, Go get it this year..!
 Lets go Vali!!





