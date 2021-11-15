Video: YouTube Engineer Creates Homemade Chainless Drive Bicycle

Do you remember the Ceramic Speed 'Driven' drivetrain
that first debuted at Eurobike in 2018? Well, a YouTube engineer has now created his own version that seems to be in full working order.
The Q is a channel run by an anonymous engineer who has previously created a bike that use circular saw blades as wheels to ride on ice and a fat bike with Formula 1 tyres
. Of course, this is a bit more primitive than Ceramic Speed's drivetrain, which is aiming to be fully shifting with even a full suspension mountain bike version in the pipeline, but it's also taken a lot less time (and presumably money
) to get to the prototype stage. Skip to 4:17 to see the bike in action.
|Imagine bicycle without chain. Can it work as well as regular one? Well.. let's watch this cool experiment and find out. Yes, this prototype works but definitely needs some modifications.—The Q
