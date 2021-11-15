Video: YouTube Engineer Creates Homemade Chainless Drive Bicycle

Nov 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Do you remember the Ceramic Speed 'Driven' drivetrain that first debuted at Eurobike in 2018? Well, a YouTube engineer has now created his own version that seems to be in full working order.

The Q is a channel run by an anonymous engineer who has previously created a bike that use circular saw blades as wheels to ride on ice and a fat bike with Formula 1 tyres. Of course, this is a bit more primitive than Ceramic Speed's drivetrain, which is aiming to be fully shifting with even a full suspension mountain bike version in the pipeline, but it's also taken a lot less time (and presumably money) to get to the prototype stage. Skip to 4:17 to see the bike in action.

bigquotesImagine bicycle without chain. Can it work as well as regular one? Well.. let's watch this cool experiment and find out. Yes, this prototype works but definitely needs some modifications.The Q


Posted In:
Videos


21 Comments

  • 31 1
 This isn't new; many bikes in the early 1900's were built with driveshafts like these. The bicycle chain was invented as an improvement over these 'clunky' driveshafts :-)
  • 10 1
 Even so, I love seeing people take on projects like these just for the hell of it.
  • 1 0
 Lots of city bikes in EU works this way as it is more robust than a chain. Also comparison with ceramic speed is completely off since this one has no gears.
  • 1 0
 My grandmother has a picture of one that I think her grandfather made, it would have been around the turn of the last century so yes they're nothing new at all!
  • 1 0
 Here in the US, both the Portland, OR and Los Angeles, CA (and probably other places as well) bike share programs initially used shaft drives, intelligently paired with internally geared hubs.
  • 5 0
 Because of the duopoly on drivetrain production in the bike industry, technology like this always gets the shaft
  • 1 0
 let us hope it'll really get the shaft this time. gearbox and a shaft drive fully, ride and forget then ride again. if it were in anyone's interest, you could build a dh bike that need work on in less often than you need to change brake pads.

edit in case no one believes me - what are cars, magic? and they have freaking engines.
  • 2 1
 Pretty impressive quick build. Its pretty ghetto, but he rode the thing. Shaft drive will never be a realistic drive train system for bikes, but a fun little project none the less. I wonder how much torque he can put on the pedals before the gears start to skip? Looking at those dropouts it can't be much!
  • 1 0
 What's old is new again...when patents expire or when someone finds historic photos of bicycles. Besides the aforementioned shaft drive bicycles from a over a century ago, there was a company in the USA in the 90s offering 2WD bicycles via a planetary gear cog power take-off from the rear hub similar to this one and a flexible steel cable running inside a span of housing that transmitted the torque to a similar planetery gear on the front hub. Later versions with specific frame constructions ran a series of splined shafts and gears inside the frame tubes. Nowadays though 2WD is more easily solved by independant electric hub motors and battery packs.
  • 1 0
 If only that were true ?
We could ride bikes like this!
www.pinkbike.com/video/218538
Welcome to the real world?
  • 3 0
 It's just welding, and a very weak design at that. He only copied existing designs
  • 3 0
 I’d love too see how well it deals with a gram of mud thrown on it…
  • 1 1
 Easy to put some covers on
  • 2 0
 I see your gram of mud and raise it by 5 grains of sand!
  • 1 0
 Would be better with a usable gear, not even a single speed God would be happy running 1-1 gear ratio?
  • 2 0
 I have a 28/16 ratio on a 27.5 and it is way too low except for climbing. Any downhill grade it is pointless to pedal.
  • 2 0
 Pretty cool, but he used WD-40 for gear lubricant? LOL.
  • 1 0
 That was a long ad to sit through just to see someone turn an old cruiser into a fixed gear
  • 1 0
 Pretty cool backyard build. Put this on the grim donut and hit some drops.
  • 1 1
 The kickstarter for ceramic speed is really starting to show some promising results
  • 1 0
 Oof, imagine getting your finger (or dick) caught in that gear.

Post a Comment



