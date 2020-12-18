Video: YT Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the Tues

Words: YT Industries

I live and breathe bikes. I think athlete feedback is important because the added perspective adds to achieving that perfect result. One major development I was involved with was the further development of the Tues MKI and the future positioning and length of the rear shock. This development, coinciding with optimized kinematics, has enabled us to create a bike that is race-ready in every situation. I have also influenced smaller details, that are important to racers such as changing the cable routing so that the number plate is integrated nicely and clearly visible. We have an awesome crew and I love being part of the puzzle. — Erik Irmisch

A lot of people wonder where the name for the bike came from. When we used to go riding with our mates, we would session features we had built and dare each other to send them. In Germany ‘Tu es’ means ‘do it’ and we’d always encourage a mate by shouting ‘Tu es!’ through the woods. — Stefan Willared, YT Industries

Irm and I were not happy with the performance of the classic 4-bar linkage. We started reaching out to suspension manufacturers for more data on the behavior of spring elements at different speeds and situations. — Stefan Willared, YT Industries

The revolutionary V4L suspension technology allowed for greater sensitivity, improved mid-stroke support, and increased progression of the end-stroke. Bottom line: the bike was more stable and a lot faster. 2010 is the true year of birth in my eyes. The Tues became a real downhill bike thanks to the V4L linkage and the therewith associated geometry and suspension kinematics. — Stefan Willared, YT Industries

The top priority was that the Tues performed well, but the looks of the frame were important to us too. Hydroformed aluminum frames allowed us to save weight on the frame where it was not needed while also creating an attractive frame design. This was an important step for us as a company. — Stefan Willared, YT Industries

Our freeriders weren’t as stoked about the inception of 650B by the industry, but there was no way it wasn’t going to happen. Industrial design was and is a huge topic for us and after having dug into it with the Capra we wanted to transfer the knowledge to our other existing platforms. Carbon has given us even more opportunities to form and design our frames while reducing weight and increasing the stiffness of our bikes. — Stefan Willared, YT Industries

Additional frame sizes require considerable investment for development. But it was worth it to us, because we wanted to enable riders to choose a bike size based on their riding style or preference and detach the choice from their body height. By finetuning the bike sizes a decision can be made based on the feeling of the bike and the speeds you ride. — Stefan Willared, YT Industries

Looking back there are a lot of great memories that come to mind. The initial positive feedback from bike magazines like FREERIDE back in the day, a fantastic review in the legendary publication DECLINE in North America after having spent a couple of days with them in Whistler and not to forget being knighted by Mike Rose and Steve Jones when our Tues was included in Dirt 100. One of the most emotional moments in my life was watching and waiting in the finish coral in Lourdes with Markus Flossmann after Aaron Gwin took the hot seat in 2016. It was the first race of the season, our first World Cup race with the Tues. We were surrounded by French downhill fanatics and the beat of electronic music still rings in my ears thinking about it. Remembering those final seconds until victory was ensured gives me goosebumps to this day. We are looking forward to seeing what the next decade will bring along. — Stefan Willared, YT Industries

2020 was a challenging year for downhill mountain biking. However, despite the small sample size of pro racing this year, the YT Tues proved yet again that it is one of the greediest bikes out there, enabling Oisin O'Callaghan and David Trummer to ride to Gold and Silver during the World Champs. World-class athletes have secured several World Championships, World Cup Overalls, and Rampage titles on this bike in years passed – a success story that started back in 2008 and truly kicked off in 2010. Celebrating its tenth anniversary since the conception of the V4L suspension linkage, YT test rider Erik Irmisch sends it on the big rig through Germany. The 32-year-old has played an essential role in the evolution to develop the Tues into the beast it is today.