Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: YT Industries’ Goatman Returns for the launch of the New Capra
May 18, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Coming Soon! Are you ready to #GETGOATED
—
YT Industries
Posted In:
Videos
YT Industries
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
82729 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
70003 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
60697 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
52078 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
50198 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
46975 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
41406 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
41176 views
26 Comments
Score
Time
11
0
The-Swindon-Secreteer
(26 mins ago)
@doublecrownaddict Bet you can't wait!!!
[Reply]
2
0
DorianKane
(25 mins ago)
@SMNKLM
that's what er are all waiting for
[Reply]
1
0
T4THH
(23 mins ago)
Hello DCA, before you start your nonsense, consider not doing that.
[Reply]
2
0
FloridaHasMTBToo
(15 mins ago)
@T4THH
: No, let him do it. Its fun to watch.
[Reply]
2
0
hughlunnon
(14 mins ago)
I wonder if they put a kidnapped girl in there just to troll him
[Reply]
1
0
T4THH
(13 mins ago)
@FloridaHasMTBToo
: He's obviously a troll and is very very talented at winding people up. I think everyone knows he's a troll now so the point is kinda lost BUT everyone keeps taking the bait
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
(23 mins ago)
This like announcement of bets getting started. Mostly only those who sits on their money and waiting for months to challenge the others in an order clicking battle royale. My tip is that size L mullet will be gone by midnight.
[Reply]
1
0
eugenux
(21 mins ago)
core 3 model seems like the bike to own; performance elite is maximum all of us need from a suspenssion POV. rest of the components can be upgraded. too bad size L is already out of stock.
[Reply]
3
0
oragy
(19 mins ago)
This is cool and all, but has YT ever considered making an actual bike video to announce their bikes?
[Reply]
2
0
FloridaHasMTBToo
(14 mins ago)
I'd I am not mistaken, the money that could be spent on customer services well as RND went to a full length movie that duals as a bike ad. Great.
[Reply]
1
0
pourquois-pas
(4 mins ago)
It's like Disney-created Star Wars - high budget crap.
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(19 mins ago)
Core 4 build and price are solid...6K...its back to how they used to be priced. Xo1 Eagle, factory...wheels are kinda whatever but otherwise heck of a build.
[Reply]
1
0
thenemesis
(16 mins ago)
LOVE IT, i just stumbled across doing something completely unrelated and different, here i am, watching the whole thing premiering.
[Reply]
3
0
chriskneeland
(4 mins ago)
I came for the DoubleCrownAddict comments
[Reply]
2
0
SMNKLM
(26 mins ago)
Not sure what I am waiting here for
[Reply]
2
0
Footey72
(5 mins ago)
I hope there is not a Snyder cut of this. That was 19 mins too long.
[Reply]
1
0
deez-nucks
(1 mins ago)
Didn't watch the video... came here for DCA comments... left disappointed.... will try again later.
[Reply]
1
0
joaquin21ap
(26 mins ago)
Jesus christ thats a bottle cage :0
[Reply]
2
1
chacou
(24 mins ago)
MANGOAT!!!
youtu.be/qtxXa4XTHOQ
[Reply]
1
0
jmhills
(22 mins ago)
How do you get the water bottle out?
[Reply]
1
0
SimbaandHiggins
(17 mins ago)
Ships latest may 2022!! Lol, good luck with that
[Reply]
1
0
RecklessRascal
(5 mins ago)
Well... to be honest, i always knew Mad Mikkelsen is the GOAT...
[Reply]
1
0
kennyloggedins
(4 mins ago)
Ok then... what was the budget?
[Reply]
1
0
matthelm1
(0 mins ago)
How much money did they spend on this crap?
[Reply]
1
0
jason333
(25 mins ago)
No smalls unfortunately
[Reply]
1
0
davidflu
(5 mins ago)
That was... interesting
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008590
Mobile Version of Website
26 Comments
Post a Comment