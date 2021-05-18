Video: YT Industries’ Goatman Returns for the launch of the New Capra

May 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesComing Soon! Are you ready to #GETGOATEDYT Industries


Posted In:
Videos YT Industries


26 Comments

  • 11 0
 @doublecrownaddict Bet you can't wait!!!
  • 2 0
 @SMNKLM that's what er are all waiting for
  • 1 0
 Hello DCA, before you start your nonsense, consider not doing that.
  • 2 0
 @T4THH: No, let him do it. Its fun to watch.
  • 2 0
 I wonder if they put a kidnapped girl in there just to troll him
  • 1 0
 @FloridaHasMTBToo: He's obviously a troll and is very very talented at winding people up. I think everyone knows he's a troll now so the point is kinda lost BUT everyone keeps taking the bait
  • 1 0
 This like announcement of bets getting started. Mostly only those who sits on their money and waiting for months to challenge the others in an order clicking battle royale. My tip is that size L mullet will be gone by midnight.
  • 1 0
 core 3 model seems like the bike to own; performance elite is maximum all of us need from a suspenssion POV. rest of the components can be upgraded. too bad size L is already out of stock. Smile
  • 3 0
 This is cool and all, but has YT ever considered making an actual bike video to announce their bikes?
  • 2 0
 I'd I am not mistaken, the money that could be spent on customer services well as RND went to a full length movie that duals as a bike ad. Great.
  • 1 0
 It's like Disney-created Star Wars - high budget crap.
  • 1 0
 Core 4 build and price are solid...6K...its back to how they used to be priced. Xo1 Eagle, factory...wheels are kinda whatever but otherwise heck of a build.
  • 1 0
 LOVE IT, i just stumbled across doing something completely unrelated and different, here i am, watching the whole thing premiering.
  • 3 0
 I came for the DoubleCrownAddict comments
  • 2 0
 Not sure what I am waiting here for
  • 2 0
 I hope there is not a Snyder cut of this. That was 19 mins too long.
  • 1 0
 Didn't watch the video... came here for DCA comments... left disappointed.... will try again later.
  • 1 0
 Jesus christ thats a bottle cage :0
  • 2 1
 MANGOAT!!! youtu.be/qtxXa4XTHOQ
  • 1 0
 How do you get the water bottle out?
  • 1 0
 Ships latest may 2022!! Lol, good luck with that
  • 1 0
 Well... to be honest, i always knew Mad Mikkelsen is the GOAT...
  • 1 0
 Ok then... what was the budget?
  • 1 0
 How much money did they spend on this crap?
  • 1 0
 No smalls unfortunately
  • 1 0
 That was... interesting

Post a Comment



