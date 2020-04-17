Video: YT Launches the Izzo with Gory Anime Edit

Apr 17, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Whether it was a horror movie for the Capra or hiring Christopher Walken for the new Jeffsy, YT have proven time and again they don't trot out a standard 3-minute shreddit when it comes to launching new bikes.

Their latest launch edit is an anime-style animation for the katana-inspired Izzo. Curious about the Japanese narration? A translation is below:

“Life, it will test you.
人生は試練だ
Dull your spirit, if you let it.
流されれば、鈍る
So be fast and rise above your fear.
スピードアップし、恐れを乗り越えろ
Do not limit yourself, remain agile.
限界に挑み、機敏に動け
Be keen. Be sharp.
熾烈に、鋭敏に
And you will overcome.
そうすれば、克服できる
Because... it is–so.
IZZO だから
FAST. AGILE. SHARP.
高速・機敏・鋭敏
IZZO”

Read our review of the bike, here.

9 Comments

  • 5 0
 That's fucking dope. If you beat this guy in a fight you get a response from YT customer service.
  • 4 0
 IT . LOOKS . AWESOME !

( still can't get one - allergic to pedalling - and also, broke af )
  • 2 0
 My newest lock down hobbies Putting on a studio Ghibli flick an napping to it
  • 2 0
 Does this come with a sword? If so, sign me up.
  • 2 0
 OK I WANT ONE!
  • 1 0
 Does it come with a facemask?
Facemasks are so hard to come by...
  • 1 0
 The bike isn't that special but their release stunt are pretty unique
  • 1 0
 For a bike company, that is seriously next level advertising...top work!
  • 1 0
 Haters gonna hate.

Post a Comment



