Video: YT Launches the Izzo with Gory Anime Edit

Whether it was a horror movie
for the Capra or hiring Christopher Walken
for the new Jeffsy, YT have proven time and again they don't trot out a standard 3-minute shreddit when it comes to launching new bikes.
Their latest launch edit is an anime-style animation for the katana-inspired Izzo. Curious about the Japanese narration? A translation is below:
“Life, it will test you.
人生は試練だ
Dull your spirit, if you let it.
流されれば、鈍る
So be fast and rise above your fear.
スピードアップし、恐れを乗り越えろ
Do not limit yourself, remain agile.
限界に挑み、機敏に動け
Be keen. Be sharp.
熾烈に、鋭敏に
And you will overcome.
そうすれば、克服できる
Because... it is–so.
IZZO だから
FAST. AGILE. SHARP.
高速・機敏・鋭敏
IZZO”
Read our review of the bike, here
.
9 Comments
( still can't get one - allergic to pedalling - and also, broke af )
Facemasks are so hard to come by...
Post a Comment