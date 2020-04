Video: YT Launches the Izzo with Gory Anime Edit

Whether it was a horror movie for the Capra or hiring Christopher Walken for the new Jeffsy, YT have proven time and again they don't trot out a standard 3-minute shreddit when it comes to launching new bikes.Their latest launch edit is an anime-style animation for the katana-inspired Izzo. Curious about the Japanese narration? A translation is below:“Life, it will test you.人生は試練だDull your spirit, if you let it.流されれば、鈍るSo be fast and rise above your fear.スピードアップし、恐れを乗り越えろDo not limit yourself, remain agile.限界に挑み、機敏に動けBe keen. Be sharp.熾烈に、鋭敏にAnd you will overcome.そうすれば、克服できるBecause... it is–so.IZZO だからFAST. AGILE. SHARP.高速・機敏・鋭敏IZZO”Read our review of the bike, here