Video: Yuki Kushima Shreds a Muddy Lap in Morzine

Yuki Kushima rips a classic Pleney lap onboard the new Mondraker Summum, equipped with e*thirteen
LG1r Downhill wheels & LG1r Chain guide. Morzine brings a hoard of World Cup racers to the Portes Du Soleil to get rowdy between races, and you can always rely on the heavens opening in Europe to spice things up. Japan isn’t just about Olympic sports, It’s DH scene is building and Yuki is one of those pursuing his dreams and making a career out of it with the MS Mondraker team.
