Video: Zak Mousseau Gets Wildly Creative in the Kootenays in 'Jib Pirate'

Landings? Optional. Jibs? Most definitely. Dogs? Check. Wild creativity? You betcha'.Everyone’s favourite Jib Pirate is back at it with a full part, exploring his home in the east Kootenays through a different lens. For Zak, the ideal riding spot almost doesn’t look like a riding spot at all… until it does, and we love that.Embrace the weirdness, and ride differently.#highpivotwitchcraftPresented by: Forbidden Bike Company