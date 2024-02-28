Video: Zak Mousseau Gets Wildly Creative in the Kootenays in 'Jib Pirate'

Landings? Optional. Jibs? Most definitely. Dogs? Check. Wild creativity? You betcha'.
Everyone’s favourite Jib Pirate is back at it with a full part, exploring his home in the east Kootenays through a different lens. For Zak, the ideal riding spot almost doesn’t look like a riding spot at all… until it does, and we love that.
Embrace the weirdness, and ride differently. #forbiddenbike
#highpivotwitchcraft #ridedifferent
Presented by: Forbidden Bike CompanyFilm and Edit: Zak Mousseau Film and Edit: Dylan Siggers / Sophie PerraultSong: Asfalt Tango - Fanfare Ciocarlia / Walking Spanish - Tom Waits