Video: Zak Mousseau Gets Wildly Creative in the Kootenays in 'Jib Pirate'

Feb 28, 2024
by ForbiddenBike  

Landings? Optional. Jibs? Most definitely. Dogs? Check. Wild creativity? You betcha'.

Everyone’s favourite Jib Pirate is back at it with a full part, exploring his home in the east Kootenays through a different lens. For Zak, the ideal riding spot almost doesn’t look like a riding spot at all… until it does, and we love that.

Embrace the weirdness, and ride differently.

#forbiddenbike #highpivotwitchcraft #ridedifferent

Presented by: Forbidden Bike Company
Film and Edit: Zak Mousseau
Film and Edit: Dylan Siggers / Sophie Perrault
Song: Asfalt Tango - Fanfare Ciocarlia / Walking Spanish - Tom Waits

4 Comments
  • 3 0
 you know you are about to get weird when Tom Waits is in the mix.
  • 1 0
 The "You can't be doin' that, man" guy is actually wondering how he got his bike up there in the first place.
  • 2 1
 Huh… a Toyota with bikes. That’s not a Taco?
  • 1 1
 Rule #25







