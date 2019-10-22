Video: Zula & Ridenour Take Home the First Ever Pump Track Stripes

Oct 22, 2019
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  

Tommy Zula and Payton Ridenour triumphed in their respective Men's and Women's finals at the inaugural Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships at the Swiss Bike Park in Bern to claim the honour of wearing the UCI's coveted rainbow jerseys for the first-ever time. Watch them lay it all on the line...

After 26 qualifying events in 22 countries, over 130 riders congregated at the Swiss Bike Park in Bern, Switzerland to lay it all on the line for a chance to go down in history as the first 2019 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships winners.

The enthusiastic crowd braved the elements and stuck it out to the end as the competitors battled on track, with Tommy Zula sealing gold in the thrilling Men's final on his 26-inch MTB against junior BMXer Tristan Borel from Switzerland, with Frenchman Eddy Clerte claiming the bronze medal.

In the Women's event, talented teenager Payton Ridenour stormed to the gold medal against Nadine Aeberhard from Switzerland, with 2018 winner Von Niederhäusern making do with the bronze medal this time.

Full results on http://redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com

The male podium
The Female podium


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 What happened to all the folks who kept saying BMX bikes have a clear advantage, and that there should be separate categories? Where'd you all go?
  • 1 0
 Both winner's from the Leavenworth, WA qualifier!
  • 1 1
 how can a flat earther get medals
  • 1 0
 Was he just taking the piss when he said that in the interview or was he serious?!! ????

