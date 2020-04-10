Video: Friday Fails #113

Apr 10, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday, enjoy some more glorious fails!





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Awards


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can you Guess the Riders in these Pixelated Images
124453 views
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
107985 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: UCI Furloughs 130 Staff]
99840 views
Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork
82444 views
First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020
57984 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Jolanda Neff's Career Threatening Crash in Pisgah
53300 views
Field Trip: Santa Cruz's $2,899 Hightower Alloy - The Least Expensive 'Tower
49539 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020
45344 views

35 Comments

  • 11 0
 Watching these fails week after week I've began to notice a pattern to what people say after a crash. There's the "Oh shit!" The grunt on impact. The silent heavy breather videographer who doesn't help. The dramatic Eastern European. The English bloke with a witty comment.
  • 12 0
 No video of someone jumping the grim donut over a shark?
  • 11 0
 biggest fail was that annoying bell!
  • 2 0
 I was so relieved when he finally crashed
  • 8 1
 What kind of a bellend has a bell on their bike they use on the trails? Clearly the guy is a lunatic that would piss me off so bad!
  • 1 0
 Usually to warn folks around corners for high-use trails. In some situations, you use 'em for bears.
  • 9 1
 There was a theme at the beginning and the end, but I wooden go there.
  • 3 0
 They weren't comfortable, riding stiff as a tree.
  • 1 0
 @Ajorda: stiff as a board?
  • 7 0
 “Go ‘Elp ‘im,” says the concerned friend whose camera hand stays completely steady.
  • 9 0
 He knows he is the most important person in area. Always keep filming.
  • 8 0
 Michael??
  • 3 0
 Michael!
  • 1 0
 Bikin' with Dwight. His camelbak is 100% full of beat juice.
  • 7 0
 Thunderstruck >> Bell Ringing A-hole
  • 6 0
 nothing like a flaming pit of death near the skills park
  • 2 0
 Yeah, I was waiting for the Friday fails first of a rider catching fire.
  • 6 1
 jingle bells.......jingle bells........jingle all the UGGGGHHHH!!!
  • 3 0
 I can't get enough of Austin Powers kid at :30 Gonna be laughing about him the rest of the day and then some. Awesome
  • 1 0
 Yeah the look on that kid's face stoked some warmth in my heart this morning.
  • 1 0
 I preferred the old exploding biker theme in the beginning. It was way more fluid, and the rolling wheel and flying fiery shards made my kids laugh like crazy.
  • 3 0
 Some good ones in there but mr splits-to-nutshot has to be the winner.
  • 3 0
 i thought we were getting thunderstruck for the rest of the video. gutted.
  • 3 0
 Bell rang , but trees won't step a side...
  • 1 0
 Thursday afternoon: "I don't feel like I rode well on that ride. Why am I so terrible at bikes after so many years?"
Friday AM: "Okay, I'm pretty great."
  • 2 0
 @2:32 Bike: "Imma head out."
  • 2 0
 That homemade ramp at :51 would have made Evel Knievel proud
  • 1 0
 Is it wrong to feel bad for the unfortunate bikes in these crashes and not the riders?
  • 1 0
 The most dangerous part of the 1:55 crash.....he could have got his finger stuck in the rotor grabbing the bike.
  • 1 0
 Carbon rims for you sir? Fxxk off. He hinted.
  • 1 0
 Y'all should put my Spring semester in this video
  • 1 0
 Backflip-to-flat guy, nice front wheel explosion!
  • 1 0
 360-splits Smile 4 the win !
  • 1 0
 I’m sorry, the guy with the bell got what he deserved...
  • 1 0
 is that Lucas?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011574
Mobile Version of Website