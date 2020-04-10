Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #113
Apr 10, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, enjoy some more glorious fails!
35 Comments
Score
Time
11
0
czardave
(1 hours ago)
Watching these fails week after week I've began to notice a pattern to what people say after a crash. There's the "Oh shit!" The grunt on impact. The silent heavy breather videographer who doesn't help. The dramatic Eastern European. The English bloke with a witty comment.
[Reply]
12
0
pinhead907
(1 hours ago)
No video of someone jumping the grim donut over a shark?
[Reply]
11
0
striveCF15
(45 mins ago)
biggest fail was that annoying bell!
[Reply]
2
0
tofhami
(5 mins ago)
I was so relieved when he finally crashed
[Reply]
8
1
drfunsocks
(32 mins ago)
What kind of a bellend has a bell on their bike they use on the trails? Clearly the guy is a lunatic that would piss me off so bad!
[Reply]
1
0
bikekrieg
(11 mins ago)
Usually to warn folks around corners for high-use trails. In some situations, you use 'em for bears.
[Reply]
9
1
NoFees
(1 hours ago)
There was a theme at the beginning and the end, but I wooden go there.
[Reply]
3
0
Ajorda
(38 mins ago)
They weren't comfortable, riding stiff as a tree.
[Reply]
1
0
thegoodflow
(16 mins ago)
@Ajorda
: stiff as a board?
[Reply]
7
0
DrPete
(55 mins ago)
“Go ‘Elp ‘im,” says the concerned friend whose camera hand stays completely steady.
[Reply]
9
0
Ajorda
(39 mins ago)
He knows he is the most important person in area. Always keep filming.
[Reply]
8
0
HaggeredShins
(1 hours ago)
Michael??
[Reply]
3
0
SCCC120
(39 mins ago)
Michael!
[Reply]
1
0
bikekrieg
(15 mins ago)
Bikin' with Dwight. His camelbak is 100% full of beat juice.
[Reply]
7
0
fullboredunn
(1 hours ago)
Thunderstruck >> Bell Ringing A-hole
[Reply]
6
0
OnkleJoachim
(1 hours ago)
nothing like a flaming pit of death near the skills park
[Reply]
2
0
DrPete
(54 mins ago)
Yeah, I was waiting for the Friday fails first of a rider catching fire.
[Reply]
6
1
swellhunter
(1 hours ago)
jingle bells.......jingle bells........jingle all the UGGGGHHHH!!!
[Reply]
3
0
Tcolbert
(37 mins ago)
I can't get enough of Austin Powers kid at :30 Gonna be laughing about him the rest of the day and then some. Awesome
[Reply]
1
0
gordonshred
(14 mins ago)
Yeah the look on that kid's face stoked some warmth in my heart this morning.
[Reply]
1
0
Tasso75
(1 hours ago)
I preferred the old exploding biker theme in the beginning. It was way more fluid, and the rolling wheel and flying fiery shards made my kids laugh like crazy.
[Reply]
3
0
DrPete
(57 mins ago)
Some good ones in there but mr splits-to-nutshot has to be the winner.
[Reply]
3
0
tobiusmaximum
(34 mins ago)
i thought we were getting thunderstruck for the rest of the video. gutted.
[Reply]
3
0
greg390
(33 mins ago)
Bell rang , but trees won't step a side...
[Reply]
1
0
fullendurbro
(7 mins ago)
Thursday afternoon: "I don't feel like I rode well on that ride. Why am I so terrible at bikes after so many years?"
Friday AM: "Okay, I'm pretty great."
[Reply]
2
0
BadgerBacker
(56 mins ago)
@2:32 Bike: "Imma head out."
[Reply]
2
0
preach
(45 mins ago)
That homemade ramp at :51 would have made Evel Knievel proud
[Reply]
1
0
NCchromoly
(13 mins ago)
Is it wrong to feel bad for the unfortunate bikes in these crashes and not the riders?
[Reply]
1
0
kymtb0420
(4 mins ago)
The most dangerous part of the 1:55 crash.....he could have got his finger stuck in the rotor grabbing the bike.
[Reply]
1
0
TreeBeak
(44 mins ago)
Carbon rims for you sir? Fxxk off. He hinted.
[Reply]
1
0
kizzard-ling
(35 mins ago)
Y'all should put my Spring semester in this video
[Reply]
1
0
DrDoctor
(18 mins ago)
Backflip-to-flat guy, nice front wheel explosion!
[Reply]
1
0
mhgg1981
(13 mins ago)
360-splits
4 the win !
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(9 mins ago)
I’m sorry, the guy with the bell got what he deserved...
[Reply]
1
0
Trail6
(1 hours ago)
is that Lucas?
[Reply]
