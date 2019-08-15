Videos & Results: Dirt Diaries - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 15, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
First Place: Damien Vergez:
Dirt Diaries 2019 - Men in Bikes - Brett Tippie

by FASTFOKUS
Views: 476    Faves: 4    Comments: 1



Second Place: Max Sauerbrey:
by msauerbrey
Views: 184    Faves: 1    Comments: 0



Third Place: Anne Cleary:
Trail's Alive!

by annehawk
Views: 147    Faves: 1    Comments: 1



Michael Sousa:
In Our Nature

by soose
Views: 96    Faves: 1    Comments: 0



Tom Wilson:
Found: In British Columbia

by YamaFolk
Views: 74    Faves: 1    Comments: 0



Paul Cain:
Coastal Fires

by mossa
Views: 55    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Posted In:
Videos Brett Tippie


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Are you going to post the Deepsummer slideshows for us peasants that can’t make it to crankworx?

