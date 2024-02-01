Video: Eyes Up To Go Fast - How To Bike with Ben Cathro

Feb 1, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 3 EPISODE 3


Smooth is fast and fast is fun. In this episode of How To Bike, Ben Cathro works with Thibault Laly to improve his on trail vision and increase his flow.
3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Orrrrrrr, close your eyes and hope for the best. 10% of the time it works every time.
  • 1 0
 It doesn't matter if you're biking, driving, or playing rock band, look ahead to get ahead.
  • 1 0
 Amazing! Thanks Ben and Pinkbike







