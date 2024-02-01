Watch
Video: Eyes Up To Go Fast - How To Bike with Ben Cathro
Feb 1, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
3 Comments
HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 3 EPISODE 3
Smooth is fast and fast is fun. In this episode of How To Bike, Ben Cathro works with Thibault Laly to improve his on trail vision and increase his flow.
Partners
Continental
- Tires
Santa Cruz
- Frames
Adidas Five Ten
- Shoes
Shimano
- Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO
- Custom kits
iXS
- Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity
- Cockpit & saddle
Reserve
- Wheels
Manitou
- Suspension
Cushcore
- Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes
- Sealant
Gtechniq
- Bike Care Products
Outside
- Support
Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides
Videos
How To Bike
Ben Cathro
Thibault Laly
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,066 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
bigtim
(4 mins ago)
Orrrrrrr, close your eyes and hope for the best. 10% of the time it works every time.
[Reply]
1
0
Explodo
(10 mins ago)
It doesn't matter if you're biking, driving, or playing rock band, look ahead to get ahead.
[Reply]
1
0
Benfurby
(5 mins ago)
Amazing! Thanks Ben and Pinkbike
[Reply]
