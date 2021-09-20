Pinkbike.com
Videos: Jesse Melamed's Practice & Pro Stage - EWS Finale Ligure 2021
Sep 20, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
The trails here are so good! amazing flow and speed with enough rough sections to keep it spicy!
—
Jesse Melamed
Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Finale Ligure 2021
Score
Time
1
0
Darkside70
(7 mins ago)
@Jesse Awesome vid as always and Congrats on the 2nd place!
Question: how do you keep the front end from sliding out on those loose (flat looking) corners. Cheers!
[Reply]
1
0
bproelofs
(40 mins ago)
Now I'm tired.
[Reply]
2 Comments
Question: how do you keep the front end from sliding out on those loose (flat looking) corners. Cheers!
