Videos: Marcelo Gutierrez Gives Actor Juan Pablo Raba MTB Lessons

Sep 20, 2021
by Marcelo Gutierrez  
Chapter 1


Chapter 2


Chapter 3


Words: Marcelo Gutierrez

It's been pretty clear that Juan Pablo Raba, you might have seen him acting in Narcos and Wild District as well as in a few other online series, loves to ride bikes, he´s well focused in enduro and even participated 3 years ago in the EWS that was held in Manizales Colombia.


This time he jumped on a full day riding with Colombian former World cup rider Marcelo Gutierrez to learn from him several aspects that once learned and applied, made a huge difference in his skills and ways to execute things or ride his bike.


He even said to Marcelo a week after they filmed, how without risking or feeling sketchy on his bike, managed to reduce his time by almost 30 seconds on a 4 minutes track.


Come on and join these two fellas while they have a great time riding their bikes in the hills of Tacancipa which is just outside Bogota on a sweet track.

Posted In:
Videos Marcelo Gutierrez


6 Comments

  • 3 0
 I remember when I watched narcos randomly discovering he was a rider. Really cool to know celebrities and famous people from other walks of life are passionate about the same things I am.
  • 5 0
 Narcos is a very legit program
  • 1 0
 Bien hecho, son vídeos útiles, entretenidos y bien explicados

Ahora que nos explique Marcelo cómo evitar perros agresivos! Andando en bici per Peru nos perseguían en cada dos por tres pistas
  • 2 0
 I like how Marcelo Gutierrez writes about himself in tbe 3rd person.
  • 1 0
 JP is a legit rider who's passionate about mtb and one of the nicest dudes to ride with. He always keeps the stoke high.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



