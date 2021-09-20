Videos: Marcelo Gutierrez Gives Actor Juan Pablo Raba MTB Lessons

Chapter 1

Words: Marcelo Gutierrez

It's been pretty clear that Juan Pablo Raba, you might have seen him acting in Narcos and Wild District as well as in a few other online series, loves to ride bikes, he´s well focused in enduro and even participated 3 years ago in the EWS that was held in Manizales Colombia.This time he jumped on a full day riding with Colombian former World cup rider Marcelo Gutierrez to learn from him several aspects that once learned and applied, made a huge difference in his skills and ways to execute things or ride his bike.He even said to Marcelo a week after they filmed, how without risking or feeling sketchy on his bike, managed to reduce his time by almost 30 seconds on a 4 minutes track.Come on and join these two fellas while they have a great time riding their bikes in the hills of Tacancipa which is just outside Bogota on a sweet track.