Videos: Technical Alpine Riding with Stefan Eberharter

I had the idea for ''On The Edge'' in my mind for years now ever since I rode down this beautiful ridgeline for the first time I wanted to put it on tape. With Martin Geier/ geyerfilm.com I found the right guy to realize this project. I hope you like our video!We found some awesome conditions up there on the mountain and the whole scenery was just mind-blowing. We woke up pretty early that day to catch the sunrise and we definitely weren't disappointed.The ridgeline at the beginning was very technical and for sure everything else than a flow-trail. It was pretty exposed at some points and combined with being tired from walking up, the strong wind and the low temperatures it was a challenge to ride it as clean and smooth as possible.The first few metres felt like a trials section up on 2,500m, it was just too technical to roll down without those typical trial hops.Down in the valley, we found these lines between those old walls. Because of the soft ground, they were pretty hard to ride and it was not easy to ride them fluently and without stops.One of my favourites lines, the manual on this wall.I hope you guys like our video. Stay tuned for the next one!Cheers, Stefan