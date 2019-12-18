Videos: Technical Alpine Riding with Stefan Eberharter

Dec 18, 2019
by StefanEberharter  

I had the idea for ''On The Edge'' in my mind for years now ever since I rode down this beautiful ridgeline for the first time I wanted to put it on tape. With Martin Geier/ geyerfilm.com I found the right guy to realize this project. I hope you like our video!

We found some awesome conditions up there on the mountain and the whole scenery was just mind-blowing. We woke up pretty early that day to catch the sunrise and we definitely weren't disappointed.

Waiting for the sunrise Martin Geier

The ridgeline at the beginning was very technical and for sure everything else than a flow-trail. It was pretty exposed at some points and combined with being tired from walking up, the strong wind and the low temperatures it was a challenge to ride it as clean and smooth as possible.
Down the edge Martin Geier

The first few metres felt like a trials section up on 2,500m, it was just too technical to roll down without those typical trial hops.
On The Edge Martin Geier

Down in the valley, we found these lines between those old walls. Because of the soft ground, they were pretty hard to ride and it was not easy to ride them fluently and without stops.
Drop Martin Geier

One of my favourites lines, the manual on this wall.
Some trials riding on the enduro Martin Geier

I hope you guys like our video. Stay tuned for the next one!
Cheers, Stefan

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
83752 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
64153 views
Review: Scott Gambler 900 Tuned - A Sub-35 Pound Downhill Bike
55563 views
Review: Bontrager's 1,290g Kovee XXX Wheelset
50168 views
Carrera Release New Bike with Heated Grips for Winter Riding
38523 views
Gear Guide: 7 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Men
38373 views
Enter to Win A POC Helmet and Sunglasses - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
31688 views
Video: Bryn Atkinson in Ultra Slow Motion in 'Phantom of the Optic'
30699 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011425
Mobile Version of Website