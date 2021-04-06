Videos: The Yeti Riders Smash Rocks & Talk CushCore

The crew resets between laps.

Quinn Reece felt at home on the Colorado trails.

The Yeti / FOX Factory team has been using CushCore since 2018. Notably, 2x EWS World Champion Richie Rude won five EWS rounds using CushCore in 2018 and 2019. Unfortunately, due to COVID travel restrictions, the team was unable to attend the limited EWS schedule in 2020. However, for 2021 it's looking promising that the team will get back to racing the full EWS circuit, so we decided to meet up at Yeti's Colorado headquarters to follow them on some training rides, talk about racing, and get the riders' feedback on CushCore.2021 Yeti Race Team Roster:Richie Rude - Yeti / FOX Factory Racing (2x EWS Champion)Shawn Neer - Yeti / FOX Factory RacingWarren Kniss - Yeti National teamJubal Davis - Yeti National teamQuinn Reece - Yeti Devo TeamLauren Bingham - Yeti Devo Team