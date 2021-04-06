Videos: The Yeti Riders Smash Rocks & Talk CushCore

Apr 6, 2021
by Cush Core  

The Yeti / FOX Factory team has been using CushCore since 2018. Notably, 2x EWS World Champion Richie Rude won five EWS rounds using CushCore in 2018 and 2019. Unfortunately, due to COVID travel restrictions, the team was unable to attend the limited EWS schedule in 2020. However, for 2021 it's looking promising that the team will get back to racing the full EWS circuit, so we decided to meet up at Yeti's Colorado headquarters to follow them on some training rides, talk about racing, and get the riders' feedback on CushCore.


The crew resets between laps.




Quinn Reece felt at home on the Colorado trails.

2021 Yeti Race Team Roster:

Richie Rude - Yeti / FOX Factory Racing (2x EWS Champion)

Shawn Neer - Yeti / FOX Factory Racing

Warren Kniss - Yeti National team

Jubal Davis - Yeti National team

Quinn Reece - Yeti Devo Team

Lauren Bingham - Yeti Devo Team

http://www.cushcore.com
http://www.yeticycles.com

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Cushcore


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
124804 views
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
74233 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
72668 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
69094 views
Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World
54874 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
54493 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
47695 views
Shimano Granted Patent Related to Wireless Electronic Shifting & Dropper Post
41994 views

3 Comments

  • 5 0
 I came here to make fun of the mustache but... I kinda wish I had a mustache.
  • 4 0
 They should have called it TushCore. The tag line would be: TushCore, more cushion for when you're pushin.
Plus the "tire lever" shape would make a lot more sense.
  • 5 0
 I wonder what they will think about the product of one of their sponsors

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007798
Mobile Version of Website