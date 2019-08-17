Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Val di Sole 4X World Championships Highlights
Aug 17, 2019
by
Florian Gärtner
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Videos: UCI / Val di Sole Bikeland
Regions in Article
Val Di Sole
MENTIONS:
@Behindthetapeproductions
Posted In:
Videos
4x Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
131543 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
96246 views
Review: Trek's All-New 2020 Fuel EX Trail Bike
76717 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
74274 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
63054 views
Spotted: Rocky Mountain's New Slayer Breaks Cover - Crankworx Whistler 2019
55372 views
First Ride: Giant's 2020 Reign E+ Wants to Go Big
46388 views
Day 1 Results: EWS Whistler 2019
44019 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
philiprossettidownhill
(11 mins ago)
What happened to the days of pro DH riders riding 4x? I would love to see what Kade, Kaos, Blenki or beasts like Brook could do on 4x races! In Val di sole I noticed the whole intense factory team was just there watching from the sidelines. Like come on guys!!!
[Reply]
+ 3
pinnityafairy
(48 mins ago)
We need more 4x in MTB
[Reply]
+ 1
ATV25
(31 mins ago)
Love this stuff !!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015020
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment