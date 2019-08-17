Video: Val di Sole 4X World Championships Highlights

Aug 17, 2019
by Florian Gärtner  



Videos: UCI / Val di Sole Bikeland

Regions in Article
Val Di Sole

MENTIONS: @Behindthetapeproductions


Posted In:
Videos 4x Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
131543 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
96246 views
Review: Trek's All-New 2020 Fuel EX Trail Bike
76717 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
74274 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
63054 views
Spotted: Rocky Mountain's New Slayer Breaks Cover - Crankworx Whistler 2019
55372 views
First Ride: Giant's 2020 Reign E+ Wants to Go Big
46388 views
Day 1 Results: EWS Whistler 2019
44019 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 What happened to the days of pro DH riders riding 4x? I would love to see what Kade, Kaos, Blenki or beasts like Brook could do on 4x races! In Val di sole I noticed the whole intense factory team was just there watching from the sidelines. Like come on guys!!!
  • + 3
 We need more 4x in MTB
  • + 1
 Love this stuff !!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015020
Mobile Version of Website