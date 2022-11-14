Videos: Watch All 5 Deep Summer Photo Challenge Slideshows from Crankworx Rotorua

Words: Crankworx

Rachel is a photographer and mountain bike enthusiast who has been professionally documenting people with her camera for over a decade. While digital still dominates her workflow she has a strong love of shooting film which suits her raw and nostalgic aesthetic. Her images champion the people she is capturing, letting their interactions, emotions and personalities tell the story. Being able to combine her work with her favourite activity is the best of both worlds; she frequently visits Whakarewarewa and it feels like her second home. Trees + people + bikes + cameras = Rachel.Instagram: @ rach.hadfieldJames was born and raised in Rotorua, where he developed a passion for photography by switching from being in front of the lens to being behind, capturing the local environment and events. With this enthusiasm, he has captured what Rotorua has to offer for the everyday residents through to visiting athletes and internationals. As a result, people have come to value not only the memories that his photographs preserve but also the experience and narrative they convey. James has also shot a variety of outdoor and natural settings through still photos and video, including skiing, mountain biking and rock climbing to name a few. James currently resides in the South Island expanding his outdoor passion in photography.Instagram: @altaexposureT.White,just a good ol' boy,Never meaning no harmBeats all you never saw,Been in trouble with the lawSince the day I was bornRailing the bermsWalking the hillsSomeday the mountain might get meBut the law never willMakin' my wayThe only way they know howThat's just a little bit more than the law will allowThanks CrankWorx for the opportunity and most of all big love to my wife Rebecca our family, wider community my $200 camera and supporters ilabb, Badd, Marin and CXPRacing.Instagram: @tjwhite1979Scott Robb is an avid film maker from Queenstown, New Zealand. Bikes and cameras are pretty cool. Even though they are very similar, he tries to keep filmmaking and photography separate. Photography is purely a hobby and a process of being creative and collaborative with friends from behind the lens.Instagram: @scrobbBryce was at high school when he first picked up a camera with any real intent. Fast forward 20 Years and he re-discovered his love for photography initially in Surfing and Seascape, and most recently Mountain Biking. Living in the Wellington / Wairarapa region most of his life, there is no shortage of Coastline and Hills to feed his passion.What started off as acting on a suggestion from a friend to "just go give shooting Mountain Biking a go….you will love it" turned into a fully fletched passion to shoot biking.His mantra to shooting is simple...."Get amongst it, be in the moment, be you, have fun and magic will happen"Instagram: @wilson_and_co