Videos: Watch All 6 Deep Summer Photo Challenge Slideshows from Crankworx Whistler 2024

Born and raised in Switzerland, I learned to ride a bike pretty quickly after learning how to walk. Since then, mountain biking has been a common thread throughout my life. Taking on a multitude of shapes and forms, it became the main catalyst for what’s to come. It led me to picking up a camera at the age of 14 to document my friends and myself riding—initiating a way to be more intentional about my creative expression on both sides of the lens.
My work’s goal is to showcase subject, context and movement from perspectives that get as close as possible to the feeling of the experience — and to evolve new ways of interacting with different environments.—Joel Ducrot
Hannah Childress
I’m Hannah Childress, an outdoor industry photographer and videographer specializing in mountain biking. My photography journey began in 2017 when I enrolled in a black and white film photography class while at university in Northern California. I quickly fell in love with the process of capturing and processing images, perceiving my environment in a new light. During this time, I was simultaneously developing my newfound love for mountain biking and decided to go all-in, leaving my career as an Emergency Medical Technician to pursue a path as an action and adventure sports photographer and videographer.
Three years ago, I intentionally began living nomadically to position myself closer to these adventures and to make those 3am wake-up calls to chase the morning light just a little easier. Over the last year, I have fallen more and more in love with the landscapes of the Sea to Sky, finding myself making the trek from California to BC several times to chase the jaw-dropping views and endless trails. Along the way, I’ve had the privilege to connect with some amazing female mountain bikers who embody all the qualities that inspire me to seek out unique stories to capture and are important to share.—Hannah Childress
Benjamin Braun
Benjamin Braun is a photojournalist and documentary filmmaker based in Pittsburgh, PA. He produces character-driven stories for both short and long-term projects, covering social issues, events, sports, breaking news, and portraiture. His passion for biking began in his early teens, leading him to ride for pleasure, dig trails, train, and volunteer at a local bike shop. This passion eventually grew into racing and working at a mom-and-pop bike shop. While he has a strong focus on video storytelling, he brings an in-depth approach to all his work. Braun is drawn to creating intimate, vérité-style films and is a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Photojournalism program.
Joe Wakefield
I am a MTB and event Photographer Living In Squamish, British Columbia.
Originally England I moved here to pursue action sports and to be amongst the amazing landscapes in Canada which I am now proud to call home.
My goal is to Document and tell the story of the MTB community around me in Canada. Showcasing through Photography, the best of British Columbia and the amazing athletes that live here.
Photography allows me to connect with people around me, it gives me the opportunity to present memories and moments to people recreating and enjoying the outdoors.
I have covered Enduro Races, Crankworx, Coaching, Downhill and Festivals in BC and last year almost made the Wild card selection.—Joe Wakefield
Júlio Campos
Just another person whose heart belongs to this place we call whistler! Born and raised in southern São Paulo, Brazil, I’ve accidentally met photography along my biking journey and never stopped collecting memories ever since. I think I’m just another typical whistler human, out there for fun and to express my passion for the mountains!—Júlio Campos
Michael Pecsi
Based in Austria and a regular visitor to Whistler since 2000, I have transitioned from mountain bike racing to photography, capturing the spirit and energy of the biking community. Now living the dream, I continue to explore and document the thrilling world of mountain biking. The future is unwritten, and I’m excited to see where this journey takes me next.—Michael Pecsi