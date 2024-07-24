Videos: Watch All 6 Deep Summer Photo Challenge Slideshows from Crankworx Whistler 2024

I’m Hannah Childress, an outdoor industry photographer and videographer specializing in mountain biking. My photography journey began in 2017 when I enrolled in a black and white film photography class while at university in Northern California. I quickly fell in love with the process of capturing and processing images, perceiving my environment in a new light. During this time, I was simultaneously developing my newfound love for mountain biking and decided to go all-in, leaving my career as an Emergency Medical Technician to pursue a path as an action and adventure sports photographer and videographer.



Three years ago, I intentionally began living nomadically to position myself closer to these adventures and to make those 3am wake-up calls to chase the morning light just a little easier. Over the last year, I have fallen more and more in love with the landscapes of the Sea to Sky, finding myself making the trek from California to BC several times to chase the jaw-dropping views and endless trails. Along the way, I’ve had the privilege to connect with some amazing female mountain bikers who embody all the qualities that inspire me to seek out unique stories to capture and are important to share. — Hannah Childress