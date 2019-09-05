Videos: Winners of the Morzine Summer Film Festival 2019

Sep 5, 2019
Each winter, Morzine's annual film competition, The Morzine Film Awards, attracts tons of seasonaires who have 1 week to put together a home edit. The films are normally a combination of humour and next level riding. This summer, the team behind MFA, along with Marshguard and Cafe Chaud Morzine, decided to hold the first Morzine Summer Film Festival to show case what our summer seasonaires can do.

Competitors had 1 month to script, film and present their films to our all star judges Steve Peat - The King of Downhill, Anka Martin - An adventure rider for Juliana Cycles and Joe Bowman of Steel City Media. The films were judged remotely by our panel, ready for the big screening in Cafe Chaud Morzine on Saturday 31st August. All ticket sale money was donated to local charities Chablais Bike Association, Montagne Verte and Secours en Montagne. Local businesses offered up prizes, including Santa Cruz Bikes, Marshguard, Cafe Chaud, Morzine MTB Beds, Frogs Rafting and Ride Ability.

12 films were submitted. You can see them all here on the Morzine Film Awards Page

The People's choice vote took place on Sunday 1st September via a Facebook Poll to determine the People's Champions.


People's Choice Champions & Third Place Best Film - Team Clitdrop / Manzine (Boyz)

Clit Drop - Manzine (Boyz)

Best Film First Place - Roostashe Crew / Zorat (Cultural Learnings of Morzine for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Roostistan!)

Zorat: Cultural Learnings of Morzine to Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Roostistan

Best Film Second Place - Shredits Media / Dirty Riding

Shredits Media - Dirty Riding

Check out the webpage to see all of the entries

