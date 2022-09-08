Video: Chaos in Whistler Bike Park in Episode 3 'Canadian Odyssey'

The SCOR collective
has travelled from all over the world to meet up in British Columbia and embark on a Canadian Odyssey together.
With prankster and wildlife enthusiast Ludo May
hailing from the Swiss Alps, all-around shredder and unknown cowboy Kasi Schmidt
from Germany and man of few words but many tricks, Thomas Del Gatto
from France, this eclectic group will experience as much Canadian as they can take in, from backcountry animal ‘safaris’, Canadian culinary staples like maple syrup and poutine, learning to utter the words ‘Eh’ and ‘Sorry’ in the same sentence, and of course the best mountain biking on the planet.Volume 3: Welcome to Whistler!
While Vancouver and Squamish are both iconic mountain bike destinations, they are merely the appetizers to the main course that is Whistler.
This world-famous mountain bike destination is on every riders hit list and it is no different for this European crew. There are trails for every rider and every style. Jumps, berms, gaps, technical steeps, ladder bridges, big drops and lots of flow. It is a paradise for two-wheeled fun!
The crew breaks off to find their own preferred entrée, the perfect blend of flavour and spice that suits their taste, each one picking from the long list of menu items that only the Whistler Bike Park can serve up.
Each rider spends the day on their favourite trail, learning the and out of every rock, root or turn. But let’s be honest, biking is more fun with your friends. And no trail in Whistler is better to ride with your friends than the most famous of all trails: A-Line.
Eventually the crew gathers together and they session every last jump, gap and been together, hooting and hollering their way back down to the village, where they get right back in line, grab a quick ride from the chairlift and do it all over again.
Eventually the chairlift stops and the tired but satisfied souls gather at a local bar to have a drink and refuel. And fuel is what they will need for the last leg of their journey, because there are no chairlifts taking them to their final destination.
A self-propelled journey awaits this intrepid crew to finish off this journey. And Mother Nature has a surprise waiting for them when they arrive.
