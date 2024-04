The new season is here and so the first Maxxis Course Preview of the season awaits you. Almost 200 riders from 22 nations have gathered in Losinj, Croatia, and are excited to see where they stand after the pre-season preparations.

Today Abby Hogie (USA - Beyond Racing) & Diego Segattini (GER - Trentino DH Racing) opened the track in Losinj. They show what it takes to ride down the tricky course by the Mediterranean Sea.