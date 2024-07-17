Video: Greg Callaghan Rips It Up on the New Ripmo

Greg Callaghan pushes limits on the new Ripmo, showcasing the bike’s incredible capabilities on trail.
Now featuring a flip chip for mx wheels, greater coil shock compatibility, 160mm front travel, 150mm dw-link powered rear travel and internal frame storage, the 2024 Ripmo is the ultimate trail-slaying machine.
Alongside his new Ibis race bike, Greg has chosen RockShox suspension, Hayes brakes, SDG saddles, a SRAM drivetrain, Silt wheels, a Cast cockpit, Wolftooth components, and Leatt clothing and protection.
For more info on the new Ripmo, visit Ibis Cycles.