Powered by Outside

Video: Greg Callaghan Rips It Up on the New Ripmo

Jul 17, 2024
by Ibis Cycles  

Greg Callaghan pushes limits on the new Ripmo, showcasing the bike’s incredible capabilities on trail.

photo

photo
photo

Now featuring a flip chip for mx wheels, greater coil shock compatibility, 160mm front travel, 150mm dw-link powered rear travel and internal frame storage, the 2024 Ripmo is the ultimate trail-slaying machine.

photo

photo
photo

Alongside his new Ibis race bike, Greg has chosen RockShox suspension, Hayes brakes, SDG saddles, a SRAM drivetrain, Silt wheels, a Cast cockpit, Wolftooth components, and Leatt clothing and protection.

For more info on the new Ripmo, visit Ibis Cycles.

Posted In:
Videos Ibis Greg Callaghan


Author Info:
ibiscycles avatar

Member since Nov 15, 2011
97 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
142880 views
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
54450 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024
51158 views
2024 Tour de Gnar Cancelled After Yoann Barelli's Horrific Crash
40934 views
First Look: Kona Process 153 & 134
39575 views
Danny Hart's Heavily Customized GT Fury & the Man Behind It
39164 views
First Ride: The Trek Top Fuel Gets Lightly Revised for 2025
35016 views
First Ride: Ibis Ripmo - Now With Downtube Storage & Mixed Wheel Compatibility
34894 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032547
Mobile Version of Website