Video: This is Home with Kurt Sorge

Just downriver from Nelson, British Colombia, professional freerider Kurt Sorge has hand-crafted a compound that dreams are made of. Originally designed to progress his freeride career, Kurt's backyard has become not only a world-class proving ground for local freeriding hopefuls but also a way to reflect on the simple pleasures in life. After traveling the world for many years and competing at the highest levels, Kurt returns home to B.C. to find peace and solace in the mountains.Really big jumps, a small cabin, and mountains as far as the eye can see are all Kurt really needs for his humble existence. Addicted to the unlimited hang time and vast mountainous terrain, it's clear that Kurt has found his place in this world. Huge trains on the backyard jumps, solo freeriding deep in the mountains, and a quick dip in the local creek, This is Home.Photography by Sterling Lorence @eyeroam