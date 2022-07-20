Video: This is Home with Kurt Sorge

Jul 20, 2022
by SHIMANO  

Just downriver from Nelson, British Colombia, professional freerider Kurt Sorge has hand-crafted a compound that dreams are made of. Originally designed to progress his freeride career, Kurt's backyard has become not only a world-class proving ground for local freeriding hopefuls but also a way to reflect on the simple pleasures in life. After traveling the world for many years and competing at the highest levels, Kurt returns home to B.C. to find peace and solace in the mountains.

Really big jumps, a small cabin, and mountains as far as the eye can see are all Kurt really needs for his humble existence. Addicted to the unlimited hang time and vast mountainous terrain, it's clear that Kurt has found his place in this world. Huge trains on the backyard jumps, solo freeriding deep in the mountains, and a quick dip in the local creek, This is Home.

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Alex Volokhov in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Alex Volokhov in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Nelson British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada

Kurt Sorge This is home in Retallack British Columbia Canada


Photography by Sterling Lorence @eyeroam

Posted In:
Stories Videos Shimano Kurt Sorge


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
126903 views
Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
82765 views
Eurobike 2022: A Closer Look at New Products from European Manufacturers
58833 views
Eurobike 2022: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
56439 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
52483 views
7 Things We Learned from the Vallnord DH World Cup
43217 views
Video: Tom Pidcock Hits 100km/h as he Takes Tour de France Stage Win
42500 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
41339 views

6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Amazing pictures, but yeah, this "small cabin" and "humble existance" is definitely way more than many of us will ever be able to afford.
  • 2 0
 "Humble existence" ;"cabin" lol-pretty dope
  • 1 0
 I wonder what the land in such remote area would cost?
  • 1 0
 @Muckal: even if you were able to buy such a piece of land in Germany - lets say near the Alps it would be a massive hassle they let you build these jumps.
  • 1 0
 What a dude, what a career. His riding and his cabin show that Sorge has style
  • 2 0
 Wow!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010260
Mobile Version of Website