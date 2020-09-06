Vidoe: Vašek Kolář Tackles Technical Trials Lines on his Enduro Bike

Sep 6, 2020
by Vasek Kolar  

I’ve been riding a trials bike my entire life. Back in November, I got my very first enduro bike and I thought I could try something new and so I did. We started shooting my first video on enduro bike in March when the country was under lockdown. We spent some time finding the right locations and I think we did pretty well. Finally, the video has been finished. In this project, I ride different lines than other enduro riders and that’s why I named it "Different View".





Rider: Vašek Kolář
Camera, edit: Ondra Šenk
Still Photography: Benjamin Jícha
Bike: Scott Genius


https://www.youtube.com/vasekkolar/
https://www.instagram.com/vasekkolar/
https://www.facebook.com/vasekkolar/

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
85376 views
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
82634 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash
80992 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
66759 views
Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Hits 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'
62653 views
Review: Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro
56127 views
First Ride: Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System
54114 views
Trailforks Introduces Paid Trailforks Pro Option
44914 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Nice, strong Akrigg vibes
  • 2 0
 So technical!!! Congratulations men nice job
  • 1 0
 Video with trial skills on big enduro rig allways impress me. Nice.
  • 1 0
 Rad riding, rad filming and rad vibes, makes me want to ride.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008481
Mobile Version of Website