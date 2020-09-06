Vidoe: Vašek Kolář Tackles Technical Trials Lines on his Enduro Bike

I’ve been riding a trials bike my entire life. Back in November, I got my very first enduro bike and I thought I could try something new and so I did. We started shooting my first video on enduro bike in March when the country was under lockdown. We spent some time finding the right locations and I think we did pretty well. Finally, the video has been finished. In this project, I ride different lines than other enduro riders and that’s why I named it "Different View".Rider: Vašek KolářCamera, edit: Ondra ŠenkStill Photography: Benjamin JíchaBike: Scott Genius