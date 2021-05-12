Video: Vihti BC - A Self Shot MTB Short Film

Tips and thoughts:

Bicycle, what a great invention. All 140mm of suspension was used while filming.

I did find plenty of rocks while riding.

Crank took one for the team.

Hero dirt

Not the fastest money shot maker when alone.

Camera gear that I used for this project:

GoPro life

That was definitely first time for me to jump over a trench from World War I.

Spring is turning quickly in the summer.

Thanks for watching!

After a year of scouting for new trails near where I live, I found a blank canvas to build something new. No trails, just some deer tracks and rocky trenches made by Russian soldiers from World War I.Russians built these fighting lines to Finland in case the Germans attacked Russia through Finland during WWI. That never happened, and now after 100 years it was time to use them for something else.“When you spend all of your spare time in the forest for 8 weeks alone building, riding and filming you might learn something. I learned a lot about the forest, my gear and myself.”- Be patient when filming alone. Some days you might only get one useful shot.- Note to myself after breaking one carbon crank and slashing two tires when riding in trenches from World War One that are made of rock, use DH casing tires.- When filming alone, always try to get a shot, any shot. Just put the camera somewhere. Like Wayne Gretzky said, “You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."- Don’t leave home without camera batteries.- In-camera editing is a great memory saver when out there (if possible with your camera).- Risk management plays a big role when you’re alone in the forest. Know what you are doing and don’t take risks. There is always another day if you’re tired.- Respect nature.- Canon EOS R- GoPro Hero Black 7 & MAX- Chest mount and helmet mounts- Cable cam from Wiral- EVO SS & DJI Ronin RS 2 gimbals- Tripod, clamps and arms