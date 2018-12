Nothing can beat this feeling! Drifting on loamy dirt and popping off every lip you can find on track. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I will always do as long as I live here in Les Arcs.Everyday I’m Rustlin' will be my last video for COMMENCAL and I couldn't wish to end my partnership with the brand any better.It's been a blast over the last 9 years producing video edits with them. Thanks for the good times COMMENCAL. Keep on riding!Vincent Pernin