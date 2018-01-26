Flat Out Freeride in Les Arcs, France – Video





Last summer I caught up with Thibault to make a new edit with my new DH bike, the Furious from Commencal. We stayed close to my base in the French alpine resort of Les Arcs. On the first day of filming, I wanted to shoot one or two freeride lines so we went to a new zone that I'd never ridden before. We started to scope it out and after 5 minutes of work it was ready to go. I was too excited and had to try it as quickly as possible. I ended up having to throw the bike away at the bottom to save myself. It really was a great save to be fair… Whilst it wasn't the best way to start the day, it was certainly the most dramatic way to start the shoot!











