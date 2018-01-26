VIDEOS

Flat Out Freeride in Les Arcs, France – Video

Jan 26, 2018
by Thibault Menu  
Vincent Pernin - FURIOUS in Les Arcs

by COMMENCALbicycles
Last summer I caught up with Thibault to make a new edit with my new DH bike, the Furious from Commencal. We stayed close to my base in the French alpine resort of Les Arcs. On the first day of filming, I wanted to shoot one or two freeride lines so we went to a new zone that I'd never ridden before. We started to scope it out and after 5 minutes of work it was ready to go. I was too excited and had to try it as quickly as possible. I ended up having to throw the bike away at the bottom to save myself. It really was a great save to be fair… Whilst it wasn't the best way to start the day, it was certainly the most dramatic way to start the shoot!



photo by damien guiot

6 Comments

  • + 6
 Vincent Pernin is such a sick rider and great guy! Every time we ride together we end up searching for...and riding steep, techy, scary lines and end up laughing hysterically and high fiving when we make it down...and don't make it down!! ha ha Keep charging bud...cool to see ya giving er in some cool vids!!
  • + 1
 I kind of feel that the internet is full Vince shredding Video lately! Well go to see the little frenchy keep ripping ! Even far from BC .
  • + 3
 Les Arcs is my happy place
  • + 2
 Freeride, alive and kicking! Sweet video.
  • + 1
 les arcs looks sick. never been (yet)!
  • + 1
 Thank God this eye candy cured the ear cancer I got from the soundtrack.

