VIDEOS

Frosty Freeriding With Vinny T - Video

Dec 3, 2017
by Vincent Tupin  

Vinny T takes an early winter run down the Air Voltage track in Bikepark Chatel​.

Air voltage in the snow


Must Read This Week
The Insolent DH Bike Uses a Fox 40 Stanchion Tube as a Shock
63786 views
Production Privée's Steel-Framed Shan N°5 - Review
51824 views
Bike Yoke Shifty: SRAM Derailleur Upgrade - Review
48629 views
Fail Of The Month - November
48469 views
East Bound and Down: Boone, North Carolina
43100 views
Win a SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrain - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
40740 views
'New' Bike Models Every Year - Does That Make Sense?
40423 views
Niner Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with Pending Sale to Colorado Investment Group
40343 views

15 Comments

  • + 12
 i would have died on every drop and corner. i can't believe he stuck it that long., good work fella.
  • + 4
 I would have died on every drop in the dry
  • + 6
 I think my nuts just receded.
  • + 6
 Riding snowy wood features is ballsy
  • + 4
 Going bigger and faster than I ever would on a hot sunny late season day. Gnar!
  • + 5
 completely crazy...
  • + 3
 Now show all the times he ate snow.
  • + 3
 I wish I ride like this.... At least on sticky ground ! Big Grin
  • + 2
 It's time for winter rampage.
  • + 1
 I don’t see a fat bike here!
  • + 1
 Anybody notice his huge stack height?
  • + 1
 ПОзорище, на кой хрен ускорять видео?
  • + 3
 Yes, Comrade
  • + 1
 Skills!!! Ice Spikers?
  • + 1
 got chills watching this

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026515
Mobile Version of Website