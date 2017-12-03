Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Frosty Freeriding With Vinny T - Video
Dec 3, 2017
by
Vincent Tupin
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Vinny T takes an early winter run down the Air Voltage track in Bikepark Chatel.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
The Insolent DH Bike Uses a Fox 40 Stanchion Tube as a Shock
63786 views
Production Privée's Steel-Framed Shan N°5 - Review
51824 views
Bike Yoke Shifty: SRAM Derailleur Upgrade - Review
48629 views
Fail Of The Month - November
48469 views
East Bound and Down: Boone, North Carolina
43100 views
Win a SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrain - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
40740 views
'New' Bike Models Every Year - Does That Make Sense?
40423 views
Niner Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with Pending Sale to Colorado Investment Group
40343 views
15 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 12
biglev
(1 hours ago)
i would have died on every drop and corner. i can't believe he stuck it that long., good work fella.
[Reply]
+ 4
bashhard
(14 mins ago)
I would have died on every drop in the dry
[Reply]
+ 6
johnnygolucky
(1 hours ago)
I think my nuts just receded.
[Reply]
+ 6
poozank
(1 hours ago)
Riding snowy wood features is ballsy
[Reply]
+ 4
Dustfarter
(58 mins ago)
Going bigger and faster than I ever would on a hot sunny late season day. Gnar!
[Reply]
+ 5
baliizuu
(1 hours ago)
completely crazy...
[Reply]
+ 3
cmkneeland
(1 hours ago)
Now show all the times he ate snow.
[Reply]
+ 3
Grononosse
(1 hours ago)
I wish I ride like this.... At least on sticky ground !
[Reply]
+ 2
chyu
(25 mins ago)
It's time for winter rampage.
[Reply]
+ 1
drivereight
(4 mins ago)
I don’t see a fat bike here!
[Reply]
+ 1
konarider112
(36 mins ago)
Anybody notice his huge stack height?
[Reply]
+ 1
MukaevRuslan
(43 mins ago)
ПОзорище, на кой хрен ускорять видео?
[Reply]
+ 3
AnthonyQDJ
(42 mins ago)
Yes, Comrade
[Reply]
+ 1
Golden-G
(34 mins ago)
Skills!!! Ice Spikers?
[Reply]
+ 1
sniperboy13
(26 mins ago)
got chills watching this
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026515
Mobile Version of Website
15 Comments
Post a Comment