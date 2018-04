Video: Etienne Claret



The 7Peaks Riverstyle is a Big Air show contest for skiers and Snowboarders in Morgins, Switzerland. Vinny-T was invited to try the jump on his bike before the skiers and snowboarders send it. The team at 7Peaks Riverstyle did a great job preparing everything for Vinny, he felt that snow wasn't a problem to jump a 21m gap over a river.





No Hander over the 21-metre gap. Photo: Antoni Villoni





Photo : Sylvain Cochard





Photo: Sylvain Cochard





Photo: Antoni Villoni