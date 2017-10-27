Vincent Tupin's Scott Gambler - Red Bull Rampage 2017









This was Vincent Tupin's first appearance at Red Bull Rampage, but as a Fest Series regular there was no doubt that he had the skills to mix it up with the event's seasoned veterans. Vinny T is his own mechanic, and at the end of each day in the desert it was up to him to ensure that his Scott Gambler was ready for another round of charging. When the dust had settled he ended up in 14th place, a very respectable finish for a newcomer.





It was a good experience. I liked my run. I think a lot of things are possible, I think we can make some jumps bigger. We can push the limits. I hope to be back next year. — Vinny T







Rider: Vincent Tupin



• Scott Gambler - large

• Wheel size: 27.5"

• 210mm travel

• Handlebar width: 780mm

• Tire pressure: 36 psi with tubes (approximately)

• BOS suspension











Tupin's Box derailleur stood out in the sea of Shimano and SRAM drivetrains. Tupin's Box derailleur stood out in the sea of Shimano and SRAM drivetrains.







Vee Rubber is another brand that's not as commonly seen, but the Flow Rumba's seemed to be working well for Vinny as he carved his way down some of the venue's steepest chutes. He was running approximately 36 psi, with tubes, although he goes by feel rather than using a gauge. Vee Rubber is another brand that's not as commonly seen, but the Flow Rumba's seemed to be working well for Vinny as he carved his way down some of the venue's steepest chutes. He was running approximately 36 psi, with tubes, although he goes by feel rather than using a gauge.







The BOS Idylle fork and Stoy shock were both custom tuned, but the only real change from his typical settings was to stiffen up both the fork and shock to handle the bigger drops that are standard fare at Rampage. The BOS Idylle fork and Stoy shock were both custom tuned, but the only real change from his typical settings was to stiffen up both the fork and shock to handle the bigger drops that are standard fare at Rampage.





Sensus grips and Hope brakes are mounted to a 780mm Syncros handlebar. Sensus grips and Hope brakes are mounted to a 780mm Syncros handlebar.





