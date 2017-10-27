PINKBIKE TECH

Vincent Tupin's Scott Gambler - Red Bull Rampage 2017

Oct 27, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  

Vincent Tupin Scott Gambler Rampage
BIKE CHECK
Vincent Tupin's
Scott Gambler


This was Vincent Tupin's first appearance at Red Bull Rampage, but as a Fest Series regular there was no doubt that he had the skills to mix it up with the event's seasoned veterans. Vinny T is his own mechanic, and at the end of each day in the desert it was up to him to ensure that his Scott Gambler was ready for another round of charging. When the dust had settled he ended up in 14th place, a very respectable finish for a newcomer.

bigquotesIt was a good experience. I liked my run. I think a lot of things are possible, I think we can make some jumps bigger. We can push the limits. I hope to be back next year. Vinny T


Rider: Vincent Tupin

• Scott Gambler - large
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• 210mm travel
• Handlebar width: 780mm
• Tire pressure: 36 psi with tubes (approximately)
• BOS suspension

Red Bull Rampage 2017 Bikes


Vincent Tupin Scott Gambler Rampage
Tupin's Box derailleur stood out in the sea of Shimano and SRAM drivetrains.


Vincent Tupin Scott Gambler Rampage
Vee Rubber is another brand that's not as commonly seen, but the Flow Rumba's seemed to be working well for Vinny as he carved his way down some of the venue's steepest chutes. He was running approximately 36 psi, with tubes, although he goes by feel rather than using a gauge.


Vincent Tupin Scott Gambler Rampage
Vincent Tupin Scott Gambler Rampage
The BOS Idylle fork and Stoy shock were both custom tuned, but the only real change from his typical settings was to stiffen up both the fork and shock to handle the bigger drops that are standard fare at Rampage.


Vincent Tupin Scott Gambler Rampage
Sensus grips and Hope brakes are mounted to a 780mm Syncros handlebar.


Vincent Tupin Scott Gambler Rampage
Hope takes care of the cranks and pedals as well, and there's a small chainguide in place, just in case. The last thing anyone wants is for the chain to pop off when you're rocketing down a near-vertical line.





Must Read This Week
Red Bull Rampage First Impressions - Video
63645 views
Cedric Gracia Questions if Something is Wrong with Rampage - Video
63075 views
Replay: Behind the Scenes From Rampage Practice
59457 views
What Are Riders Wearing to Stay Safe? - Red Bull Rampage 2017
55314 views
Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition - Review
52049 views
Is This the Steepest Rampage Line Ever? - Video
50914 views
Risk, Reward and Rampage: Degree of Difficulty - Video
47488 views
Robbie Bourdon: Spirit Animal of Red Bull Rampage - Video
46613 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Nice run M. Tupin, and nice to be the mechanic of this freeride machine too. See you next year @Rampage on a commited line, as per usual!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042461
Mobile Version of Website