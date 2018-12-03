A Rowdy Recap of 2018 through the Eyes of Nico Vink

2018 has been pretty epic again for Belgian freeride king Nico Vink.
See what it's like from Nico's point of view to hit massive jumps, ride really fast and have loads of fun while doing so, as we take you on a trip around the world.
Fasten your seatbelts for this one, things get hectic really quickly!
Dark Sage Fest : Huge toboggan while chasing Alex Volokhov and the rest of the gang.
Dropping in at Royal Fest, Nico's Fest Series stop at Royal Hills Experience in the South of France.
Nico spent more time on his backwheel in Whistler then he rode his bike the normal way. Highspeed manual following the homie Remy Morton on A Line.
Find out more about Loose Riders on our website
.
This video was brought to you in collaboration with the sickest bike brand out there: Scott Bikes
.
Special thanks to Bike Park Chatel and Fest Series.
2 Comments
Post a Comment